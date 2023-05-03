Housing Solutions For New Hires Taking Their Career Out of State

It's nearly universal: making a big change in your career. Whether it was moving up in an existing company or starting fresh in a new industry or organization, the transition to a new job is a critical period from both business and personal perspectives. So too is the decision by an individual to relocate for a role. For many, on either side of the interview table, it can be challenging to gain visibility into the types of accommodations that best suit individual needs. From a managerial perspective, it goes beyond good business to ensure employees have as smooth a move as possible.

If a company is organizing a new hire's housing, showing they're a valued part of the team as they move sets them up for success and gives them some peace of mind as they navigate an unfamiliar setting. If individuals are leading their own housing search, it can be stressful to manage it in a timely manner as they think about their next chapter as a whole. The earliest days of their move can be better spent building connections with their community and getting acclimated to their role and work environment. There are, however, multiple factors for businesses and new hires to consider as they work to streamline their move or mount their search.

The Remote Shift

Whereas in the past, a relocation was most commonly necessary to gain proximity to an office or job site, the prevalence of remote working opportunities, and the newfound flexibility they enabled, have impacted local housing markets. While a voluntary move may not necessarily end up being a company's financial responsibility, navigating the same housing markets for in-person hires as their digital counterparts will. The fact is, 35% of Americans who are able to do their work remotely still do so all the time, which, while down from initial highs, still continues to affect consumer behavior and available housing inventory. For those involved with relocation services, keeping these trends in mind as they source accommodations is paramount, especially given the evolving nature of the housing market overall.

Factors to Consider

When it comes to a housing search, timing is everything. Many new hires may be fresh out of college or vocational training, which in itself is a time of substantial change. Employers or individuals can opt to set up a short-term stay on an interim basis, living in a hotel or a rental property for a period of time prior to finding long-term accommodations. These options are helpful as a stopgap, but for someone intending to establish a permanent residence, they won't necessarily serve their needs in the long run. To work around those limitations, it's best to begin a search as soon as possible and make your expectations clear with an employer or any external housing partners.

What may have been attainable on a given budget even a few months ago may no longer be the case. An additional, integral step to make as a new hire is to evaluate the cost of living in your target destination, especially if you're a recent graduate. Someone looking for a consistent place to call home is ultimately trying to target a longer length of stay, in the right location, something made more challenging by a fluctuating housing market with relatively low rental inventory when compared to historical highs. With all that in mind, it's best to start soon, and be specific about the desired outcome, maintaining consistent organization throughout the search.

Leaders must be acutely aware of developments in the housing market as new hires are brought on, sourcing added subject matter expertise from external guides based on target locations and gathering the most information from employees. In the end, these workers are a fundamental part of a company's success, representing the next generation of an organization, whether they're on the move to serve in an executive role or just getting their start. In this transition, multiple aspects of their lives change, and its important relocating workers are supported with actionable information that meets the needs of their circumstances.