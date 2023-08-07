How to Watch Texans vs. Patriots NFL Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

The 2023 NFL regular season is about to be one step closer to kicking off.

The Houston Texans visit the New England Patriots on Thursday for the first Week 1 game—and second game overall—of this year's preseason. The Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets on August 3 in the Hall of Fame Game.

Houston had the second-worst record in the league at 3-13-1 last year despite winning two of their final three games. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was hired as the franchise's new head coach this offseason, marking Houston's fourth head coach in as many seasons. Ryans played 10 seasons at linebacker in the NFL, including two Pro Bowl seasons in Houston.

New England went 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. The Patriots had reached the postseasons 17 times in 19 years from 2001-19. Bill Belichick, who is back for his 24th season as head coach, hired former Texans head coach Bill O'Brien to be New England's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this offseason. O'Brien was with the Patriots from 2007-11. The Patriots finished 17th in the league in points scored last season.

Here's everything else you need to know before game time.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Stroud is expected to make his NFL preseason debut on Thursday. Michael Owens/Getty

TV channel, streaming options for Texans-Patriots

The Texans and Patriots face off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The game will air on the NFL Network. Streaming options are also available at fuboTV, Hulu and other platforms.

Houston's top rookies set to make pro debuts

The Texans used the second and third overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., respectively. Both heralded rookies could make their professional debuts in Foxborough.

Stroud threw more than 40 touchdowns in both of his seasons as the Buckeyes' starter. Anderson tallied 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss in three years with the Crimson Tide.

Patriots first-round pick Christian Gonzalez is also expected to make his first NFL appearance in the first week of the preseason. New England selected the cornerback out of Oregon 17th overall in the first round of this year's draft.

Betting odds, over/under for Texans-Patriots

Believe it or not, people bet on NFL preseason games.

DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbook have an even spread for the game, with no clear favorite as of Monday morning. The over/under for the game sits at 38.5.