How Apprenticeships and Internships Can Train New Business Contributors

Companies looking to expand their workforces are turning to apprenticeships and internships, using these programs to train new business contributors. While both programs are effective, they also have differences — meaning one may be a better fit for your business.

Here's a look at both types of programs and how they work in your organization.

What Is an Apprenticeship?

Anyone can apply for an apprenticeship, but most participants are recent high school graduates or ready to start a career with or without a college diploma.

Apprenticeships are programs that typically last between one to six years. The length depends on the industry and the type of job. An apprenticeship helps participants develop the abilities necessary to perform skilled jobs.

Most apprentices work under the supervision and guidance of qualified employees. Typically these employees are highly trained and in leadership positions.

After completing the apprenticeship program, individuals receive a license or certificate.

A few of the industries that commonly offer apprenticeship programs are,

Manufacturing

Construction

Information technology

Health care

Energy

Transportation

What Is an Internship?

Internships allow participants to learn about a specific company, job, or industry.

A company or organization sponsors the internship, typically for high school and college students. Some high school and college level classes may require or recommend students to complete training before receiving a passing grade.

Internships are short-term programs, often seasonal. Interns also do not receive pay, unlike apprentices.

Some of the industries commonly offering internships include,

Information technology

Marketing and sales

Finance

Engineering

Communications

Biotech and pharmaceuticals

Apprenticeship vs. Internship

Before deciding to offer one of these programs at your business, understanding the differences is a good idea.

Experience

Apprentices and interns receive different levels of experience. Apprentices get hands-on training. They apply their skills directly to the job. It allows apprentices to learn from practice instead of watching others.

Interns follow employees, watching them perform their tasks. They learn about employees' specific responsibilities within the company. Some internship programs encourage participants to perform simple administrative tasks. Interns can also provide support by taking notes during a meeting or making copies of documents.

While both types of programs can train new business contributors, apprenticeships provide more experience, while internships typically help with productivity by taking over more mundane tasks.

Compensation

Most internships are not paid positions, while apprentices receive financial compensation. Apprentices receive pay since they make an almost immediate contribution to the company.

Interns spend more time learning about the industry than contributing to the business. However, interns can receive payment in the form of credits for a high school or college course.

The type of job and industry also affects pay. For example, an aerospace apprentice typically receives a higher pay rate than an individual at a construction company.

Employment Opportunities

Interns are often in high school or college and usually only spend part of their time at the company. Internships can build networking connections but do not have a guaranteed position with the organization after graduating. They can use what they learned during the training at another company.

Organizations looking to train new business contributors may not see a return value on their interns.

Apprenticeships last at least one year, and participants receive hands-on training. Companies often offer their apprentices full-time positions after completing the program.

Apprenticeships are an effective way of training new business contributors, especially since participants are coming on board with the necessary skills.

Career Development

Apprentices and interns often plan different career paths. Apprentices typically skip college, choosing to receive on-the-job training. Apprentice programs can also require college courses so that you can earn credits toward a degree.

Participants in internships are often unsure about their career path. Participants are usually high school or college students interested in a specific industry but unsure if it's the right choice.

Since these programs are short, students can often complete several internships before graduation. While most internships do not pay, participants can use the programs to beef up their resumes.

Types of Businesses

Your business type often determines if apprenticeships or internships are the best way to train new contributors.

Apprenticeships are usually offered in skilled trade industries. Some examples include,

Plumbing

Welding

Construction

Appliance maintenance

Electrical work

Automotive work

Heavy machinery operating

Truck Driving

Technology and cosmetology are other fields commonly offering apprenticeships.

Internship programs are more general; you can find them in several industries, like marketing, engineering, and administration.

Working with a Mentor

Interns work with each other and employees in the company. It allows interns to learn the skills necessary for completing basic support tasks.

In comparison, apprentices typically work with specific, experienced employees. As the apprentice becomes more familiar with the tasks, they are usually allowed some independence. Apprentices can also foster a mentor-mentee relationship with their trainer.

Program Structure

Apprenticeships are more structured than internships. Apprentices receive specific training that enables them to perform the job. An example is training apprentices at construction companies on safety protocols at the job site.

Internships are less structured. Interns can perform general tasks, but much of the program is spent observing company employees. Interns typically use the program to build skills like communication and organization they can use in their careers.

Is an Apprenticeship or Internship Right For Your Business?

Apprenticeships and internships can benefit your business. Internships introduce students to the industry, helping them decide if that industry is something that they are interested in. The downside of internships is there's no guarantee participants will become new members of your team. Some may decide the industry isn't for them, while others may want to work at a competitor.

It does cost more for apprenticeship programs. Unlike interns, apprentices receive financial compensation. However, companies typically see a return on their investment during and after the program. Apprentices often stay with the company becoming new business contributors. In general, it is less expensive to pay an apprentice than to hire an individual who may or may not be qualified.

Ready to implement? It's easy to get started with either training program.