How to Bet 49ers vs. Eagles With Best Promos and Sportsbook Bonuses

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head in the NFC Championship Game today and we've put together a guide for how to bet 49ers vs. Eagles, which includes the best promos and sportsbook bonuses available. These offers come with different terms, guaranteed returns in bonus bets and more.

As you read through our guide for how to bet 49ers vs. Eagles, keep in mind that the offers you see typically have a deposit requirement.

Note: if you are in Ohio, we've also included special offers for the Buckeye State. These offers are often a bit more lucrative than what's available in other states. Ohio offers include the following:

21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

How to Bet 49ers vs. Eagles: Best Promos and Bonuses

There are quite a few promos that are worth considering ahead of the 49ers vs. Eagles game. This includes multiple sportsbook promos that offer guaranteed returns in bonus bets, as well as other offers that will back your first cash bet and give you a second chance if the bet loses. Let's take a look at the bets promos and bonuses available in a number of states where online sports betting is legal.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! ANY GAME
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The first sportsbook promo on our list comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. Players who register for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook via the links on this page will be able to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets.

Players can wager on any market, including either team's money line, point spread, total points or a player prop. Once your $5+ wager processes, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets to your account to use on other betting markets in games this week.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for the 49ers vs. Eagles game.

Caesars Sportsbook's $1,250 Bet On Caesars and Caesars Rewards Perks

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA. OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The offer with the biggest upside is available with Caesars Sportsbook. Prospective bettors can secure a bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars, which essentially gives players two chances to earn their first win.

For example, if you wager $670 on the Eagles to beat the 49ers, you will either win a cash profit in a victory or get back a $670 bet credit in a loss. That bet credit would be eligible for use on the Bengals-Chiefs game or any other game this week. Plus, you'll get 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to use for hotel stays and more with the Caesars Rewards program.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to get a $1,250 bet on Caesars, as well as 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Bettors in Ohio can register with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets and No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay Promo

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150 ANY GAME!
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA

If you want another $150 in guaranteed bonus bets, FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered. Any player who registers for an account via our links will be eligible to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets. Your first cash wager doesn't even have to win for the bonus bets to convey. Players in Ohio have a similar offer, though FanDuel Ohio is offering $200 in bonus bets.

There are plenty of odds boosts and in-app promos to keep players interested beyond their first cash wager as well. This includes a no-sweat same-game parlay promo that will return bonus bets if your qualifying wager on the 49ers vs. Eagles game loses.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when you register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Players in Ohio can sign up to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets.

BetMGM's $1,000 First Bet Offer

BetMGM $1,000 ANY GAME
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you want to swing for the fences with your first cash wager, BetMGM has a tremendous $1,000 first-bet offer available. This promo will back your first real-money wager of up to $1,000 with bonus bets that you can use on other games.

You could, for example, take the 49ers to cover the spread with a $500 bet. If they fail to do so, you wouldn't be entirely out of luck. BetMGM would issue five $100 bonus bets to your account to use on other betting markets this week.

Wager on the 49ers vs. Eagles game with this $1,000 first-bet offer from BetMGM when you sign up for an account.

Bet365 Offers Bet $1, Get $200 and Early Payout Promo

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The final offer on our list of betting promos and bonuses comes from bet365. This app is only available in Colorado, New Jersey and Ohio, but it's well worth signing up for if you're in one of those states. Players who register via our links will get to bet $1, get $200 on any betting market.

That means you could wager $1 on the 49ers and Eagles to go over the total points line and pick up $200 in bet credits even if the game ends with a score of 3-0. Another thing to check out is bet365's early payout offer, which is an in-app promo that will pay out your money line wager win or lose if your NFL team goes up by 17+ points

Sign up for a bet365 account and bet $1, get $200 in bet credits. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

