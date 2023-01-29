How to Bet 49ers vs. Eagles With Best Promos and Sportsbook Bonuses

BET $5, GET $200 DRAFTKINGS OHIO CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 FANDUEL OHIO CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $200 BET365 OHIO CLAIM OFFER $1,500 ON CAESARS CAESARS OHIO CLAIM OFFER $1,000 BET BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

How to Bet 49ers vs. Eagles: Best Promos and Bonuses

There are quite a few promos that are worth considering ahead of the 49ers vs. Eagles game. This includes multiple sportsbook promos that offer guaranteed returns in bonus bets, as well as other offers that will back your first cash bet and give you a second chance if the bet loses. Let's take a look at the bets promos and bonuses available in a number of states where online sports betting is legal.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

The first sportsbook promo on our list comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. Players who register for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook via the links on this page will be able to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets.

Players can wager on any market, including either team's money line, point spread, total points or a player prop. Once your $5+ wager processes, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets to your account to use on other betting markets in games this week.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for the 49ers vs. Eagles game.

Caesars Sportsbook's $1,250 Bet On Caesars and Caesars Rewards Perks

Caesars Sportsbook's $1,250 Bet On Caesars and Caesars Rewards Perks

The offer with the biggest upside is available with Caesars Sportsbook. Prospective bettors can secure a bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars, which essentially gives players two chances to earn their first win.

For example, if you wager $670 on the Eagles to beat the 49ers, you will either win a cash profit in a victory or get back a $670 bet credit in a loss. That bet credit would be eligible for use on the Bengals-Chiefs game or any other game this week. Plus, you'll get 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to use for hotel stays and more with the Caesars Rewards program.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to get a $1,250 bet on Caesars, as well as 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Bettors in Ohio can register with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets and No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay Promo