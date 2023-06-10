$200 SIGN UP BONUS TwinSpires CLAIM OFFER $20 NO-SWEAT BET FANDUEL RACING CLAIM OFFER $250 DEPOSIT MATCH & $10 FREE BET DRF BETS CLAIM OFFER

Our guide for how to bet the Belmont Stakes with the best sportsbook offers includes the top new user promos, as well as different available bet types. This should give you a better idea of how to approach betting on the event.

How to Bet the Belmont Stakes With Best Sportsbook Offers

First and foremost, it's important to understand how the field for the final leg of the Triple Crown stacks up. Let's take a look at the most up-to-date odds entering the Belmont Stakes:

Number Horse Odds 1 Tapit Shoes 20-1 2 Tapit Trice 3-1 3 Arcangelo 8-1 4 National Treasure 5-1 5 Il Miracolo 30-1 6 Forte 5-2 7 Hit Show 10-1 8 Angel of Empire 7-2 9 Red Route One 15-1

The favorite for Saturday's race is Forte at 5-2 odds. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Forte was widely-regarded as being a strong candidate to win the Triple Crown. However, the horse was scratched before the Kentucky Derby, ending any such hope. Also in the field are Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure and third-place Kentucky Derby finisher Angel of Empire.

Sportsbook Offers for the Belmont Stakes

There are three sportsbook offers that could be worth checking out ahead of the Belmont Stakes. The terms for each offer, as well as how the respective bonuses convey are different. As such, it makes sense to read over each offer and decide which could be right for you.

TwinSpires Brings $200 Sign-Up Bonus

The first offer on our list of sportsbook offers comes from TwinSpires. This offer is quite a bit different than the other two listed below. That's because you will have 30 days from signing up to meet the required betting thresholds to earn up to $200 in bonuses.

If you place $400+ in cumulative bets on the Belmont Stakes and/or other races, you can get a $100 bonus to use on other races. In the event that you wager $800 or more in your first 30 days as a player, you'll earn both $100 bonuses, bringing your total bonus to $200.

FanDuel Racing's $20 No-Sweat Belmont Bet

FanDuel Racing has a great offer that's incredibly simple to earn. Sign up via our links and you'll be taken to a landing page for a $20 no-sweat first bet offer. Once you sign up, you'll be re-directed to the FanDuel Racing app, where you can bet on the Belmont Stakes and more.

The mechanics of the $20 no-sweat bet are as easy as it gets. You'll need to choose any horse to win the Belmont Stakes. If your horse wins, you'll get back your wager along with a cash profit. If your horse loses, you'll get back up to $20 in bonus funds to use on another race.

DRF Bets Offers $250 Deposit Match and $10 Free Bet

If you're looking for a sizable guaranteed bonus, DRF Bets has you covered with a two-part offer. The first part of the promo is a $250 deposit match. If you deposit $250 or more, DRF Bets will match your first deposit with $250 in bonus funds that you can use on the Belmont Stakes and more.

As if that weren't enough DRF Bets will also add a $10 free bet to your account to use on any betting market. That means if you add $250+ to your account, you'll earn an additional $260 in bonus funds to use on the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Standard and Exotic Bets

Each of the sportsbooks with offers above also come with the ability to place standard and exotic bets. If you want to choose a horse to win, you can do so with a win bet. If you'd rather have some wiggle room, you can place a place bet for a Top-2 finish or a show bet for a Top-3 finish.

Horizontal exotic bets like a Pick-2 or Pick-3 function like a parlay bet in sports. This would allow you to pick the winner of multiple races and get longer odds. If you want to bet on the order of the Top-2 through Top-5 finishers, you can place an exacta, trifecta, superfecta or super high five bet.

