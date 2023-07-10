$150 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER 10X YOUR BET UP TO $200 FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,250 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $200 BET365 CLAIM OFFER

Below you will find our guide for how to bet the Home Run Derby 2023 with sportsbook promos from legal online sportsbooks. This includes guaranteed bonus bets and fully-backed first cash wagers.

How to Bet the Home Run Derby 2023 With Best Sportsbook Promos

Two-time Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso will look to regain his crown on Monday night. He's the favorite to win, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is close behind. Let's take a look at the most up-to-date odds for the 2023 Home Run Derby:

2023 MLB Home Run Derby Odds Pete Alonso (+310) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+370) Julio Rodriguez (+500) Luis Rober Jr. (+500) Adolis Garcia (+700) Randy Arozarena (+1000) Mookie Betts (+1100) Adley Rutschman (+1800)

While Alonso is the favorite, it would be foolish to overlook the power of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Although he hasn't won the event thus far in his career, he does hold the single-round record with 40 homers in the second round back in 2019. Let's take a closer look at the best sportsbook offers.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus and 50% Profit Boost From DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook has a huge new user offer, as well as a sizable in-app promo. The new user promo is a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer that comes with a guaranteed 30x return. Win or lose, your first cash bet of $5 or more will earn you six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) to use on other betting markets this week.

If you navigate to the promos section of the app, you'll find the MLB Home Run Derby 50% profit boost promo. If you opt-into this offer, you will earn a 50% profit boost token for use on any MLB Home Run Derby bet.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers 10X Your Home Run Derby Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user offer is a sizable one. If you wager $5-$20 on the Home Run Derby, you will earn a guaranteed return in bonus bets ranging from $50-$200. That means if you throw down $5 on Pete Alonso to win the HR Derby, you will receive $50 in bonus bets win or lose.

There are quite a few betting markets available for the Home Run Derby. You can choose a winner, all players to combine to go over/under 276.5 total home runs, the player to hit the longest home run and the distance of the longest home run.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL Unlocks $1,250 Bet

If you want to swing for the fences with a new user offer, consider signing up for the Full Caesar offer from Caesars Sportsbook. Registering via our links will apply Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL, which will activate a $1,250 first bet and more. If your first cash wager settles as a loss, you will get back up to $1,250 in bonus bets.

There's also an odds boost available that includes Pete Alonso, Adolis Garcia, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Adley Rutschman to each win their Home Run Derby first round matchup. After placing your first bet of $10 or more, you'll also earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, which are redeemable for hotel stays, dining and more.

$1,000 First-Bet Offer and HR Derby Odds Boosts From BetMGM

BetMGM has a great new user promo that will back your first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. What makes this offer a bit different from other similar offers on the market is that your refund would convey as five equal bonus bets. This would give you the chance to use bonus bets on different markets and potentially spread them across various sports games in different leagues.

As usual, BetMGM leads the way on odds boosts for another major event. You can get +350 odds on Pete Alonso and Mookie Betts bot to advance to the second round. The Lion's Boost includes Adley Rutschman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. both to advance to the second round at +400 odds.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus and Bet Boosts Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

The largest guaranteed bonus bet offer on this list comes from bet365. Not only can you secure a $200 return in bonus bets win or lose, but you'll also only need to wager $1+ on the HR Derby to earn the bonus. Plus, if your first bet wins, you'll collect cash winnings in addition to the bonus bets.

Bet365 also has a number of bet boosts available in the MLB tab. You can get +550 odds for Luis Robert Jr. to win the Home Run Derby. Pete Alonso to hit the longest home run of the night comes in at +400 odds, which have been boosted from +350. There's also a bet boost for Adley Rutschman to hit a home run with his first swing at +150.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.