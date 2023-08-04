Sports

How to Bet Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Best Online Sportsbook Offers

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

One of the most intriguing matchups of the year is set for Saturday night when Jake Paul and Nate Diaz go toe-to-toe in a boxing match. If you're interested in learning about how to bet Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, you've come to the right place. Our guide includes the best online sportsbook offers, such as a bet $5, get $150 bonus that you can get by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sports bettors who want to access guaranteed bonus bet offers and more can do so by registering via the links on this page. Read through our guide for how to bet Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, which includes details about each new user promo.

How to Bet Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Best Online Sportsbook Offers

On Saturday night, Nate Diaz will look to pick up a win in his first boxing match after stepping out of the octagon. He'll be opposed by YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Prior to a February loss via decision to Tommy Fury, Paul had won six-consecutive bouts. Now, all eyes will be on what promises to be a chaotic encounter in the ring. Let's take a look at each of the best sportsbook promos.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus From DraftKings Sportsbook

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Players who register for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook can turn a $5 wager into a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets. All it takes is a $5+ wager on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout to earn a 30x return on your first wager win or lose. Keep in mind that all betting markets are available to wager on as part of this offer.

If you want to get even more value out of signing up with DraftKings, check out the promos section of the app. While there currently aren't any in-app offers that are specific to Paul vs. Diaz, there are other boosts and promos available for MLB games and the Women's World Cup.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for Paul vs. Diaz.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $150 Offer and $1,000 No-Sweat Bet

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a pair of offers available, which vary by state. Players in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee can pick up a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5 wager on any betting market in the Paul vs. Diaz bout. Regardless of how your first bet settles, you'll receive a 30x return.

Sports bettors in other states can lock-in a $1,000 no-sweat first bet by signing up via our links. This offer can be applied to any betting market. If your first bet wins, you'll get back your wager along with cash winnings. However, if your bet loses, you'll get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets for use on other games this weekend.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook in AZ, CO, IL or TN. Sign up with FanDuel in any of the other live states for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers $1,250 Bet On Caesars for Paul vs. Diaz

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The new user promo with the highest potential upside comes by way of Caesars Sportsbook. New bettors can get back up to $1,250 in bonus bets if their first cash bet settles as a loss. If you were to bet $1,075 on Nate Diaz to win, but he loses, Caesars would return $1,075 in bonus bets to your account. These bonus bets would be eligible for use on other matchups.

Additionally, you can pick up 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. Tier Credits can eventually unlock higher offer tiers in the program, while Reward Credits are eligible for use on hotel stays, dining and more.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 bet for Paul vs. Diaz.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK Unlocks $1,000 First-Bet Offer

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The next offer on our list of Paul vs. Diaz sportsbook promos comes from BetMGM. This offer also comes with up to $1,000 in bonus bet backing. In the event that your first bet loses, your initial stake of up to $1,000 will be returned as five bonus bets.

That means if you wager $400 on Nate Diaz to win in the first round, but he fails to do so, you would pick up five $80 bonus bets. These bonus bets could be spread across betting markets in various games and bouts over the next week.

Get a $1,000 first-bet for Paul vs. Diaz when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus From Bet365

21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 has an incredible offer for all prospective bettors in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia. This new user promo will give players the ability to earn a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets with a mere $1 wager on the Paul vs. Diaz bout. This is the largest guaranteed bonus available in the industry.

It's also worth noting that bet365 has great in-app promos available as well. This includes a 70% multi-sport parlay and early payout offers. The early payout offers will pay out a bettor's qualifying money line bet early if their baseball team takes a 5+ run lead at any point in their game.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you wager on the boxing match.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

