How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby with Best Sportsbook Offers

It's important to note that the two apps below come with two tremendous new user offers.

How to Bet On the Kentucky Derby

Horse Odds Post Position Forte 9-2 15 Tapit Trice 5-1 5 Angel of Empire 5-1 14 Derma Sotogake 8-1 17 Practical Move SCR 10 Kingsbarns 12-1 6 Two Phil's 8-1 3 Jace's Road 37-1 12 Mage 18-1 8 Raise Cain 36-1 16 Rocket Can 34-1 18 Verifying 22-1 2 Confidence Game 17-1 4 Skinner SCR 9 Disarm 31-1 11 Hit Show 34-1 1 Lord Miles SCR 19 Sun Thunder 32-1 13 Continuar SCR 20 Reincarnate 15-1 7 Cyclone Mischief 45-1 21 Mandarin Hero 29-1 22 King Russell 44-1 23

There are quite a few different betting markets for bettors to choose from with this year's Kentucky Derby. This includes horizontal exotic bets, like a Pick-2, Pick-3 and more. There are also vertical exotic bets that allow bettors to combine multiple betting markets within the same race by picking the exact order of the Top-2 to Top-5 horses with exacta, trifecta, superfecta and super high five bets. There are also standard bets, including win, place and show. The win market is picking a horse to win the race outright, while the place and show markets allow for players to pick a horse to finish in the Top-2 or Top-3, respectively.

Two Kentucky Derby betting apps stand out due to their new user promos and their stellar selection of markets. Let's take a look at what each app has to offer to bettors for the 149th Kentucky Derby.

One of the best horse racing betting apps on the market is TwinSpires. The app itself is operated by Churchill Downs Inc., making it arguably the best Kentucky Derby betting app. New users who sign up via our links will qualify for a $200 first-wager bonus. The way that the offer works is pretty simple.

In order to earn the bonus, you'll have 30 days to wager on available racing markets. For every $400 you wager cumulatively, you will receive a $100 bonus in site credit. That means if you wager $800+ on the Kentucky Derby and other available races within 30 days, you'll earn the full $200 bonus.

The other app we would highly recommend considering ahead of the Kentucky Derby is FanDuel Racing. Players who sign up for an account can take advantage of a $20 no-sweat bet. The mechanics of the offer are quite straightforward.

Once you sign up via the links on this page, make your first deposit via any of the available account funding methods. Then, navigate to the Kentucky Derby and choose any horse to win the race. If you wager $20 or more on that market and your horse wins, you'll get back your stake, as well as a cash profit. If it loses, however, you'll get back $20 in bonus credit to use on other races.

