How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby with Best Sportsbook Offers

bet on the Kentucky Derby
In our guide for how to bet on the Kentucky Derby, you will find the best sportsbook offers, including no-sweat bets and more. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The 149th "Run for the Roses" takes place on Saturday and we've put together a guide for how to bet on the Kentucky Derby with the best sportsbook offers. This includes sportsbook bonuses, such as a $200 first-wager bonus, which you can get by signing up with TwinSpires.

$200 SIGN UP BONUS

TwinSpires

$20 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL RACING

It's important to note that the two apps below come with two tremendous new user offers. You can activate either offer by simply clicking on any of the links on this page after you've read through out guide for how to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

How to Bet On the Kentucky Derby

HorseOddsPost Position
Forte9-215
Tapit Trice5-15
Angel of Empire5-114
Derma Sotogake8-117
Practical MoveSCR10
Kingsbarns12-16
Two Phil's8-13
Jace's Road37-112
Mage18-18
Raise Cain36-116
Rocket Can34-118
Verifying22-12
Confidence Game17-14
SkinnerSCR9
Disarm31-111
Hit Show34-11
Lord MilesSCR19
Sun Thunder32-113
ContinuarSCR20
Reincarnate15-17
Cyclone Mischief45-121
Mandarin Hero29-122
King Russell44-123

There are quite a few different betting markets for bettors to choose from with this year's Kentucky Derby. This includes horizontal exotic bets, like a Pick-2, Pick-3 and more. There are also vertical exotic bets that allow bettors to combine multiple betting markets within the same race by picking the exact order of the Top-2 to Top-5 horses with exacta, trifecta, superfecta and super high five bets. There are also standard bets, including win, place and show. The win market is picking a horse to win the race outright, while the place and show markets allow for players to pick a horse to finish in the Top-2 or Top-3, respectively.

Two Kentucky Derby betting apps stand out due to their new user promos and their stellar selection of markets. Let's take a look at what each app has to offer to bettors for the 149th Kentucky Derby.

TwinSpires Offers $200 Sign-Up Bonus

TwinSpires $200 SIGN UP BONUS
Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

One of the best horse racing betting apps on the market is TwinSpires. The app itself is operated by Churchill Downs Inc., making it arguably the best Kentucky Derby betting app. New users who sign up via our links will qualify for a $200 first-wager bonus. The way that the offer works is pretty simple.

In order to earn the bonus, you'll have 30 days to wager on available racing markets. For every $400 you wager cumulatively, you will receive a $100 bonus in site credit. That means if you wager $800+ on the Kentucky Derby and other available races within 30 days, you'll earn the full $200 bonus.

Sign up for a $200 first-wager bonus for the Kentucky Derby from TwinSpires.

$20 No-Sweat Bet From FanDuel Racing

FanDuel Racing $20 NO-SWEAT BET
21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The other app we would highly recommend considering ahead of the Kentucky Derby is FanDuel Racing. Players who sign up for an account can take advantage of a $20 no-sweat bet. The mechanics of the offer are quite straightforward.

Once you sign up via the links on this page, make your first deposit via any of the available account funding methods. Then, navigate to the Kentucky Derby and choose any horse to win the race. If you wager $20 or more on that market and your horse wins, you'll get back your stake, as well as a cash profit. If it loses, however, you'll get back $20 in bonus credit to use on other races.

Get a $20 no-sweat bet for the Kentucky Derby by signing up for FanDuel Racing.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

