How to Bet on the NBA

The excitement of postseason basketball is alive and well with many fans wondering How to Bet on NBA as the Playoffs roll along. With a number of states throughout the country already having legalized online sports betting, there is ample opportunity to profit from the NBA Playoffs.

Fans located in states where online sports betting is live can take advantage of this terrific BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for a fast start. The BetMGM bonus code Newsweek will unlock a $1,000 First-Bet Offer for new users to get up and running with a win.

With the conference finals now set for action, there is truly no better time to jump into the excitement that is legal NBA betting. Both matchups are a mirror image of the 2020 NBA playoffs that were held in the bubble in Orlando due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But before placing a wager on the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, or Denver Nuggets (now that LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers have officially been eliminated), Newsweek will walk through all the ins and outs of how to bet on NBA action.

BetMGM Bonus Code: How to get $1,000 NBA First Bet

There's no question that BetMGM Sportsbook is the NBA gamblers' paradise, especially come playoff time. With up to the second odds, a myriad of ways to wager, and of course, a generous welcome offer, BetMGM is the perfect place for new users to get started.

Signing up for an account is very easy to do, and provides users with their first chance to take up a sportsbook bonus. Once activated, new users will have the opportunity to bet on NBA games and receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses.

Bonus bets can then be placed on a myriad of betting lines ranging from the NBA, NHL, MLB, and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1,000 First-Bet Offer to Bet on NBA How to get the bonus code Register for a BetMGM Sportsbook account Enter BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Provide the required information including: full legal name, residential address, phone number, date of birth (must be at least 21), social security Deposit at least $10 into your account using one of the provided methods Place up to a $1,000 bet on NBA Playoffs action States where BetMGM is legal AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus code provided by Newsweek.com Page created by Kevin Wolff

With the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics matching up in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in four years, betting this rivalry come mid-May is becoming a bit of a regular occurrence.

In the West, the Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Denver Nuggets in the Conference Finals for the second time in four seasons, as the two teams gear up for what should be an ultra-competitive series.

NBA Betting Sportsbook Apps

With massive growth in the online sports betting industry, as well as the continued expansion of the NBA product, users now have a multitude of options with which to wager. The following are some of the most popular sports betting apps for betting on the NBA in a plethora of states throughout the country.

BetMGM Sportsbook

The BetMGM Sportsbook app is truly one of the best available options for NBA bettors. Available on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play Store) platforms, BetMGM can be accessed on a multitude of devices. Users can also place bets on BetMGM Sportsbook in a website setting with a traditional web browser.

Users who sign-up using the BetMGM promo code Newsweek will receive a tantalizing $1,000 First-Bet Offer. That means the first bet the user makes will be refunded (up to $1,000) in bonus bets if the wager loses.

DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook will find everything they need to bet on NBA games, including a number of profitable promos and bonuses to help increase their betting power. DraftKings same-game parlays are a fan-favorite for hoops heads and provide some of the best ways to stack the odds in your favor.

Bettors who register with the standard DraftKings bonus code will receive an impressive Bet $5, Get $150 offer to help get started with a win.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Another fantastic outlet to bet on NBA Playoff excitement is the famed Caesars Sportsbook. A longstanding member of the gambling industry, Caesars is fully equipped with online sports betting services and a variety of money-making ways to wager on NBA basketball.

New users who sign-up for an account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will unlock an impressive offer of up to $1,250 on Caesars.

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Live and launched in a number of states throughout the country, FanDuel Sportsbook is a terrific option to bet on NBA games. Operating a slew of retail brick-and-mortar sportsbook locations, as well as a top-tier mobile sports betting app, basketball fans will be set up for success to wager on the excitement that is playoff hoops.

Register using the Newsweek FanDuel promo code to unlock the trademark $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet. This bonus will ensure that users start off in a winning way; as if they lose their first real-money bet, they will be refunded equal to the amount of up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

bet365 Sportsbook

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

With an established presence in the European betting markets and now growing quickly in the United States, bet365 Sportsbook is proving to be among the top options for NBA bettors. The sportsbook is very user-friendly, and the bet365 sign-up bonus is truly one of the most unique offers in the industry.

An ultra-low-risk proposition, bet365 users can Bet $1 and Get $200 in bonus bets using the promo linked on this page. With only a $10 deposit and $1 bet required to activate the promo, it's no coincidence that bet365 is becoming such a popular outlet.

How to Bet on the NBA

The 2023 NBA Playoffs have been full of drama and excitement to this point with massive upsets, jaw-dropping performances, and a number of clutch shots from the game's biggest stars. In what has been a massive surprise to this point, each Conference Finals matchup will feature a team from the Play-In tournament.

Miami Heat Eastern Conference Playoffs

In the East, the 8th-seeded Miami Heat have risen from the dead after losing their initial Play-In game to the Atlanta Hawks in embarrassing fashion. Head coach Erik Spoelstra's crew picked themselves up off the deck and rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls in their second play-in game, clinching the eighth-seed and a chance to face the No. 1 overall-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1.

Entering the opening round as +750 underdogs to advance, the Miami Heat shocked the world dispatching former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in just five games, a gentleman's sweep.

Playoff Jimmy Butler was activated once again averaging 37 points per game with ridiculously high efficiency, as he powered the Heat to Round 2 where they faced the New York Knicks.

In what was a true rock fight, the Heat and Knicks slugged out a tough six-game series that conjured up memories of the late '90s and early 2000s when the two teams frequently faced off in the postseason.

After Miami stole Game 1 on the road in MSG, the Knicks evened the series at 1-1 before heading down to the 305 for Games 3 and 4. The Heat protected home court with two gritty wins, sending the series back to New York with a commanding 3-1 lead.

The Knicks staved off elimination in Game 5 behind a heroic effort from guard Jalen Brunson, but it ultimately proved to be their last stand. Game 6 back in Miami was the final nail in the Knicks' coffin as the Heat closed the series out and advanced to their third Eastern Conference Finals in four years, where they face off against the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Playoffs

Also advancing to their third Eastern Conference Finals in four years, the Boston Celtics have shown their playoff pedigree once again. With an impressive regular season, the C's clinched the No. 2 seed in the East, where they faced off against the Atlanta Hawks in Round 1 of the Playoffs.

While the Hawks showed themselves well, Boston ultimately proved to be too deep and too talented over six games, ending Atlanta's season. Moving on to Round 2, the Celtics faced a real test in the form of the Philadelphia 76ers and MVP Joel Embiid.

In what was a back-and-forth series that saw momentum swing every which way, the two teams reached Game 7 in Boston, with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line.

The final showdown saw Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum put on a performance for the ages scoring an NBA record 51 points in a Game 7 that led Boston to victory and a chance to go back to the NBA Finals in consecutive seasons.

However, that chance is now slim, with the Heat taking a dominant 3-0 series lead over the Celtics.

Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference Playoffs

Much like the Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers are the first play-in team to reach the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers have been undeniably impressive during this year's post-season, as they thoroughly exposed the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in Round 1 over six games.

LA moved on to Round 2 where LeBron James faced a familiar foe in the Golden State Warriors. But different from many chapters in LeBron and Stephen Curry's rivalry, it was LeBron's team that was the fully-loaded squad this time.

Although Curry played a fantastic series, his supporting cast simply let him down and the Lakers won in six games to reach the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers have gotten great play out of star big man Anthony Davis, but it wasn't enough against the mighty Denver Nuggets, as L.A. fell in a sweep.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Playoffs

In what has been the most unsurprising run of all the four Conference Finals teams, the Denver Nuggets have simply taken care of business. Entering the postseason as the overall No. 1 seed with home-court advantage in the West, the Nuggets have certainly looked the part thus far.

MVP Center Nikola Jokić has been terrific, helping his team win Round 1 against the Timberwolves in just five games. Denver then thoroughly outclassed the Phoenix Suns in a six-game series to reach the Western Conference Finals once again.

Having only lost three games to this point over two series, it will take a herculean effort from the Lakers to knock out the Nuggets.

Types of NBA Bets

There are a multitude of different ways in which users can bet on NBA action. Some of the more popular methods for placing NBA wagers include Moneylines, Point Spreads, Over/Under Totals, Parlays, Player Props, Futures, and much more.

Moneyline

The easiest way to wager on any NBA action is by playing a Moneyline bet. Moneyline bets represent an outright winner in any particular game.

Odds are determined to show the likelihood of either team winning and affect payouts accordingly. Favored teams will be (-) odds, while underdog teams will be (+) odds.

Point Spread

Another user-friendly way to wager is by playing a Point Spread bet. Point Spreads represent the point differential that oddsmakers see between the two teams, similar to a handicap.

When playing Point Spread bets, the favored team will be giving (-) points, while the underdog team will be receiving (+) points. In the event that a Point Spread bet ends in a tie, it is considered a push and the user is refunded the amount of their wager.

Over/Under Total

For NBA bettors with less of a rooting interest in either of the two teams in the game, Over/Under Totals will be the bets to play. Over/Under Totals combine the score of both teams in the game to see whether it falls over or under the pre-game line set by the oddsmakers.

In the event that an Over/Under Total bet ends in a tie, the wager is considered a push and the user is refunded the amount of their wager.

Parlays

One of the best ways to stack the odds is by playing a Parlay bet. Parlays are multiple betting lines combined together onto one bet slip for multiplied odds and a chance at a potentially huge payout.

In order to win a Parlay, all individual bets on the ticket must win for the Parlay to be deemed a winning ticket. In the event of one or more Parlay betting lines resulting in a push, those betting lines are typically voided from the Parlay ticket.

Player Props

For NBA fans of particular players, there is ample opportunity to bet on all your favorites. Player Prop bets allow users to wager on individual players, and separate from their team's success.

With a Player Prop wager, NBA fans can bet on individual players to score a certain amount of points and record a certain number of assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, etc. And remember, these bets don't take into account whether the team wins or loses, just the stats for that particular player.

Futures

One of the most profitable ways to bet on NBA action is by placing a Futures wager. Futures bets are exactly as they sound, a wager on an outcome in the future. Users can bet before the start of the season, or during, for certain teams to win the championship, make the playoffs, reach the conference finals, win x amount of games, and so much more.

Users can also bet on individual player futures markets like the MVP, Most Improved Player, All-Star selection, and more. While Futures bets require patience to watch play-out, they also represent some of the longest odds and largest payouts in all of NBA betting.

States Where Sports Betting is Available

While not yet live everywhere, sports betting has already been legalized and launched in a number of states throughout the country.

Hoops fans in the following states have access to betting on NBA action via legal sportsbooks:

How to Sign-Up for a Sports Betting Account

The process of signing up for a legal sports betting account is very easy to complete, even for first-time users.

Prospective bettors in states where legal sportsbooks have been launched will need to meet a few requirements and provide certain information in order to be deemed eligible for a sports betting account.

Register with Legal Sportsbook

Users will need to provide the following information to register for a legal sports betting account:

Full legal name

Date of birth (must be at least 21 years old)

Email address

Residential address

Phone number

Last 4 digits of Social Security

In addition to the required information listed, users will need to enable the location services on their access device. This is so that the sportsbook operator can verify the user is within legal sports betting boundaries.

How to Bet on NBA FAQs

Is it legal to bet on the NBA?

Yes, in a number of states throughout the country: basketball fans in a host of states throughout the US can legally wager on the NBA with both retail and online sportsbooks.

How do I place a bet on the NBA?

Select the NBA game/team/player you want to bet on and add it to your bet slip. Once the betting line is in your bet slip, decide how much you want to wager, and confirm the bet: there is a multitude of ways to bet on NBA action including moneylines, point spreads, over/under totals, player props, parlays, futures bets, and so much more.

What is a bet slip?

A bet slip is the preview page where users can build and edit their bets before locking them in---after adding a selected wager to the bet slip, all available bet types will be displayed for users to choose from, in addition to the latest odds for the selection.

