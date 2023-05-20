$200 SIGN UP BONUS TwinSpires CLAIM OFFER $20 NO-SWEAT BET FANDUEL RACING CLAIM OFFER $250 DEPOSIT MATCH & $10 FREE BET DRF BETS CLAIM OFFER

You'll have three options to bet with for the Preakness Stakes. Our guide for how to bet the Preakness with the best sportsbook offers will walk you through how to take advantage of three tremendous offers.

As the field prepares for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes, a late scratch has cut the field down to just seven competitors. With First Mission out of the race, Mage's odds have moved to 8-5, making this year's Kentucky Derby winner a strong favorite.

Lock-in a $250 deposit match when you sign up with DRF Bets and bet on the Preakness Stakes.

How to Bet the Preakness with Best Sportsbook Offers



Let's take a look at the latest odds for the Preakness Stakes before taking a closer look at the offers from TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing and DRF Bets:

Horse Odds Post Position National Treasure 4-1 1 Chase the Chaos 50-1 2 Mage 8-5 3 Coffeewithchris 20-1 4 Red Route One 10-1 5 Perform 15-1 6 Blazing Sevens 6-1 7 First Mission SCR 8

One of the things that sets the Preakness Stakes apart from the Kentucky Derby is the smaller field of competitors. Rather than the 20 horses that were originally slated for the Derby, the Preakness was only set to have eight horses. Since First Mission is out, that field will only feature seven competitors.

TwinSpires Offers $200 Sign-Up Bonus for Preakness Stakes

TwinSpires $200 SIGN UP BONUS CLAIM OFFER Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The first offer in our guide for how to bet the Preakness with the best sportsbook offers comes from TwinSpires. Players who register for an account via the links on this page will lock-in the chance to secure a $200 bonus. The bonus itself will convey in two parts depending on how much you wager over your first 30 days as a TwinSpires user.

In essence, this $200 bonus will convey as two $100 bonuses. In order to secure the first of two bonuses, you'll need to wager $400 or more across races with betting markets. If you wager $800+ on cumulative bets in your first 30 days as a player, you'll earn both $100 bonuses. You can then use the bonus credit you receive on various betting markets.

Register for an account with TwinSpires to lock-in a $200 sign-up bonus ahead of the Preakness Stakes.

$20 No-Sweat First Bet From FanDuel Racing

FanDuel Racing $20 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Racing has a simple promo that's great for new horse racing bettors. If you register for an account via our links, you will pick up a $20 no-sweat bet to use on the horse of your choice to win the race. If your horse wins, you'll get back your stake and cash profit. However, if your horse loses, you'll get back up to $20 in bonus credit.

The FanDuel Racing app is also accessible through the FanDuel Sportsbook app. If you're already a FanDuel Sportsbook user, you can navigate to the horse racing tab to secure this $20 no-sweat first bet offer and wager on the winner of the Preakness Stakes.

Get a $20 no-sweat first bet from FanDuel Racing when you sign up and wager on any horse to win the Preakness Stakes.

DRF Bets Brings $250 Deposit Match and $10 Free Bet for Preakness Stakes

DRF Bets $250 DEPOSIT MATCH & $10 FREE BET CLAIM OFFER Preakness Stakes

DRF Bets has the largest offer on this list. In fact, DRF Bets' offer comes with two bonuses in one. The first bonus is a $10 free bet that will convey when you register for an account via our links. The second is a sizable deposit match that will apply to your initial deposit.

In order to get this $250 deposit match, you will need to deposit exactly $250 into your account. Once you do, DRF Bets will credit your account with $250 in bonus credit, which you can use on betting markets for the Preakness Stakes and more. That means if you deposit $250, you'll have $500 available to use on the Preakness, as well as a $10 free bet.

Sign up with DRF Bets to secure a $250 deposit match and a $10 free bet for the Preakness Stakes.