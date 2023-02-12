Sun, Feb 12, 2023
Newsweek
Sports

How to Bet Super Bowl 57 Online: Best Apps, Promos, Sites

By
Sports Sports betting NFL Super Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Football fans looking for a guide for how to bet Super Bowl 57 online have come to the right place. Given the number of legal online sports betting apps currently available, as well as an ever-growing number of states with legal online sports betting, more bettors than ever are expected to wager on the big game.

New users who sign up for any of the sports betting apps with available Super Bowl promos will be able to secure bonus bets and more. Our guide for how to bet Super Bowl 57 online includes the top promos, sites and apps available in states with access to legal online sports betting.

bet Super Bowl 57
In our guide for how to bet Super Bowl 57 online, you'll find our picks for the best apps, promos and sites for Chiefs-Eagles. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

How to Bet Super Bowl 57 Online: Best Apps, Promos, Sites

Ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, sports bettors can lock-in some sensational offers from legal online sportsbooks. The best thing is that each of the offers detailed below can be used on any betting market in the Chiefs-Eagles game. This includes money line, point spread, total points, game props and player props.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers $200 Bonus Bets Win or Lose and Specials for Super Bowl 57

DraftKings Sportsbook's new user promo provides players a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets. If you sign up for this offer via our links, you'll have the chance to turn a $5+ wager on any betting market into a $200 return in bonus bets no matter what. If you were to wager $5 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win and they do, you'd win a cash profit, get back your $5 bet and secure $200 in bonus bets. Even if the Chiefs lose, you would still earn the $200 return in bonus bets.

There are also a ton of Super Bowl specials available to all DraftKings users. This includes +900 odds on any player to have a pass completion and a reception and a rush attempt. Another special includes any defensive player to have 1+ solo sack and 1+ interception.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a wager on Super Bowl 57.

Secure $1,250 or $1,500 Bet on Caesars for Super Bowl 57

One of the most valuable new user promos comes from Caesars Sportsbook. Bettors in Ohio and Maryland can still take advantage of a $1,500 bet on Caesars, which first became available when each state launched online sports betting. Players in other states can access the Full Caesar offer, which includes a $1,250 bet on Caesars and more. What this means is that if you sign up with Caesars and bet on the Super Bowl, you'll either win a cash profit or you'll earn a bet credit to use on another game. This would essentially act as a second chance if your first bet loses.

Additionally, Caesars Sportsbook has odds boosts and in-app promos available for Super Bowl 57. This includes a long-shot same-game parlay bonus and a bet credit giveaway. Players who opt-into these promos and place a qualifying wager on Chiefs-Eagles will be entered to win a sizable bet credit.

Sign up with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 bet on Caesars and more. Bettors in Ohio should sign up with Caesars OH promo code NEWSWEEK1BET. Players in Maryland can register with promo code NEWSWEEKPICS for a $100 bet credit or $1,500 bet on Caesars.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers $3,000 No-Sweat Bet, Kick of Destiny Promo

Sports bettors in search of the largest offer in online sports betting need look no further than FanDuel Sportsbook. That's because FanDuel Sportsbook's no-sweat bet of up to $3,000 gives new players a second chance if their first cash wager loses. You can activate this promo via the links on this page, which will eliminate the need to enter a FanDuel promo code.

All FanDuel Sportsbook users can take advantage of an in-app promo with a massive jackpot in bonus bets. The "Kick of Destiny" is a promo that players can opt-into via the promos section of the app. After placing a $5+ wager on the Super Bowl, you will be entered to win a share of the $10,000,000 bonus bets offered as part of this promo. If Rob Gronkowski kicks the Kick of Destiny, you will earn a portion of the bonus bets jackpot.

Lock-in a no-sweat bet of up to $3,000 with FanDuel Sportsbook when you sign up and bet on Chiefs-Eagles.

Bet365 Gives $200 Bet Credits Offer, Early Payout for Super Bowl

One of the most intriguing offers available ahead of Super Bowl 57 is a bet $1, get $200 offer from bet365. Although this sports betting app is only available to bettors in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia, it's among the top promos available for the biggest game of the year. Any player who signs up for an account will be able to turn a $1 bet on any Super Bowl market into a $200 return in bet credits. That means you can wager $1 on the Chiefs to cover the spread or the teams to combine to go over the total points line and receive $200 in bet credits win or lose.

As if that weren't enough, bet365 also has an early payout promo available for all sportsbook users. If you wager on Super Bowl 57 with a money line bet and your team goes up at any point by 17 or more points, bet365 will pay out your money line bet as a winner. This is especially important to note, because it allows for the possibility that your team could take a 17+ point lead, but still lose the game. Even if that were to happen, bet365 would still pay out the money line win, since your team went up by 17+.

Sign up with bet365 to bet $1, get $200 in bet credits for Super Bowl 57. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

BetMGM Super Bowl Promo Includes $1,000 First-Bet Offer

The final offer of note in our how to bet Super Bowl 57 online guide is a $1,000 first-bet offer from BetMGM. The way that this offer works is rather straightforward. Any bettor who registers with BetMGM promo code NEWSWEEK will be able to wager on any betting market with the knowledge that a second chance is at the ready.

With this new user offer from BetMGM, players can select any game or player prop bet and wager up to $1,000. If you sign up for this BetMGM Super Bowl promo, you could wager $250 on the Eagles to win or Patrick Mahomes to score the first touchdown of the Super Bowl. If your bet wins, you'll earn cash winnings and get back your $250 bet. However, if the bet loses, you will receive five $50 bonus bets to use on various games taking place this week.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

