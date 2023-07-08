$150 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER 10X YOUR BET UP TO $200 FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,250 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $200 BET365 CLAIM OFFER

In our guide for how to bet UFC 290, you'll find different bet types, the co-main event competitors and a number of sports betting promos. This includes guaranteed bonus bets and more.

How to Bet UFC 290: Best Betting Promos, Sportsbook Offers

The UFC 290 card features four early prelims bouts, four prelims bouts and five main card bouts. At the top of the card are two title matches. In the first championship bout, Brandon Moreno will look to defend his Flyweight Title against No. 2 contender Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno is currently favored to retain.

In the main event of the evening two men will walk in with a title belt, but only one will walk out of the octagon as the unified Featherweight Champion. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will do battle in what should be a highly-competitive unification match. Let's dive into each of the available new user promos for UFC 290.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus Bets From DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook's offer is the first new user promo worth checking out. Signing up via our links will remove the need to manually enter a promo code. Once registered, your first $5+ cash wager on UFC 290 will earn you $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. Plus, if your first bet wins, DraftKings will return your wager and add cash winnings to your account.

If you head to the promos section of the app, you'll also find the UFC 290 stepped up parlay promo. This offer will reward you with a profit boost token of up to 100%. The percentage of the profit boost will increase with each leg added to your qualifying parlay wager.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to secure a $150 guaranteed bonus for UFC 290.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers 10X Your First Bet for UFC 290

FanDuel Sportsbook 10X YOUR FIRST BET UP TO $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user promo is one that returns a larger guaranteed bonus for a bigger initial cash bet. Players who wager $5 on UFC 290 will receive a $50 return in bonus bets that will convey win or lose. This 10x multiplier will max out for players who wager $20 or more on their first bet. A $20+ wager would earn the full $200 bonus that would hit your account no matter what.

Typically, FanDuel will add in-app promos and odds boosts closer to the main card's start time. If you click on the UFC tab, you'll see any available odds boosts or featured same-game parlays. In-app promos will appear in the promos section.

Get 10x your first cash wager up to $200 when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL Activates Full Caesar Offer

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo comes with three bonuses in one. The first is a $1,250 first bet, which will back your first cash wager with bonus bets. If you were to wager $500 on Alexandre Pantoja to win the Flyweight Title, you would either earn a cash win if he is victorious or $500 in bonus bets if he loses. The bonus bets you receive would be eligible for use on the Volkanovski-Rodriguez bout.

Caesars also has some fantastic odds boosts. You could get +525 odds on Robbie Lawler to win by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Niko Price. If you believe Brandon Moreno will win by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Alexandre Pantoja, you can get that market at +325 odds.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to unlock a $1,250 first bet and more for UFC 290.

Get a $1,000 First Bet From BetMGM

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Another huge promo is available from BetMGM. You can secure a $1,000 first bet, which will be fully backed by BetMGM. One thing that makes BetMGM's offer different from similar promos is that if your first bet loses, you will receive five bonus bets that you can apply to more than one betting market.

Leading up to UFC 290, you'll also find odds boosts for some of the main card's biggest bouts. These enhanced odds markets will appear in the UFC 290 tab and above each of the co-main events.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer for UFC 290.

Bet365 Brings $200 Guaranteed Bonus for $1 Wager

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 has another massive guaranteed bonus bet offer for prospective players. This promo is available in the five states where bet365 operates, including Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia. Win or lose, your $1 wager on UFC 290 will earn you $200 in bonus bets.

There's another great offer available in the promotions section of the app. The 70% multi-sport parlay promo is applicable to various UFC bouts, as well as other games taking place this week. You'll receive a profit boost of up to 70% by placing a qualifying multi-sport parlay.

Bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets when you register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.