How to Build Teams of All Ages and Backgrounds

Leaders can't just assume their teams will collaborate. Whether it's diverse age groups or different cultures, team-building must be a deliberate, ongoing process that must focus on people.

Working with people worldwide can be intimidating, but it can help you grow as a leader. Today, we have more tools available for remote team-building than ever — but you can't assume the team will build itself. Developing collaborative teams from diverse people must be a well-thought-out process.

I worked in South Korea during my 30s. During meetings, the team would sit at the table in age order, with senior members seated closer to the director. Being the youngest team member, I was far from the action. This physical distance accurately depicted the figurative separation as well. Younger people simply didn't approach the director. This instance always remains in my mind as I consider how different cultures handle the workplace. If you want to expand globally, being aware of these differences lays the foundation for creating effective cross-cultural teams.

The Need for Human Interaction

Business is a human endeavor. We're working with people, after all. And in today's high-tech world, it's easy to lose sight of that. Remote work has become more ubiquitous, and while platforms like Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams make it technically simple to connect globally, it can still be challenging. First, we're dealing with multiple generations. Even if they're all from the same country, these cross-generational teams can have different viewpoints. Likely four generations, from Baby Boomers to Gen Z, are working together on any given project in my company. While this brings challenges, the opportunities vastly outweigh them.

Few things are more rewarding for older employees than sharing their knowledge with the younger generation. Providing these mentoring opportunities can help your entire team grow — but it's a two-way street. Research increasingly shows that older generations can learn just as much from newer ones, with trends like reverse mentoring gaining steam. Younger workers can share knowledge about rapidly changing technology, while more senior generations can pass on the wealth of industry knowledge and experience that only comes with time.

The key here is to learn from every individual in your organization. Know what is essential for them, learn how they make decisions, and consider their strengths. Then, you can strategize ways to lead them with clarity. You must build trust and cooperation, ensuring the team is transparent in all interactions.

Provide a workplace with ethics, values, physical and organizational structure, and clear objectives. Finally, deploy the work management methodologies, such as planning, workflow, efficiency, productivity, and quality.

It mirrors making music. One person composes a song, then they bring different players to the studio to collaborate (i.e. piano, guitar, vocals, etc.). Once you have a good piece, you can perform live! This is where the rubber meets the road. Putting on a good show requires passion, focus, and determination. Even a great song can be ruined if one of the band members is out of sync or your team isn't tight. In contrast, a regular song can be magical if all your band members perform their best.

Challenges to Collaboration

However, there are a variety of challenges to this ideal. Working with people in other time zones can be difficult, and long-term working relationships are rarely sustainable. When working with clients in Turkey, for instance, we've had to stretch ourselves a bit, scheduling 9 p.m. calls our time while they started their work day at 6 a.m. Varying holiday seasons can put barriers in the calendar and further inhibit collaboration.

Beyond logistical issues, different cultures have varied ways of communicating. What passes for a joke in American culture could be considered highly offensive in Asian culture or vice versa, so building a culture of respect and understanding among your team is critical.

Technological platforms can be a barrier based on personality types. More introverted team members, or those from other cultures, can feel inhibited from speaking up during a Zoom meeting. Deliberate action is the key; a solution for this might be to have an agenda allowing people to interact and enter into dialogue. You might also encourage using the chat function, since some people may feel more comfortable interjecting thoughts via text. Sometimes, enacting simple ground rules — such as not talking over others or staying on point — helps. Always provide people with a clear purpose ahead of time so they can come prepared and ready to have an effective meeting outcome.

The Benefits of Success

Encourage team-building. You won't be disappointed with the results. It takes innovation and an ongoing commitment to your people, but the benefits can grow both your team members and your company.

We hear a lot about diversity these days. People with different perspectives can tackle problems in different ways and the results can be uniquely amazing. The key is focusing on common success, not division. It's human nature to collaborate and work together toward a common goal. Taking the time to appreciate differences expands our own ways of thinking and makes for more effective leadership.

By focusing on team-building, your leaders must inherently focus on humans. Instead of stopping at data points and seeing everyone as just another number, prioritizing the individuals on the team keeps the human factor at the forefront. Employees treated like humans feel freer to innovate, collaborate, and explore; those activities are critical for success in the modern business world. By focusing on their humanity, you can help your people truly take your businesses to the next level, all while giving each individual the opportunity to reach their purpose and fulfillment.