How a Business Coach Can Help You Unlock Your Full Potential

When you think of a business coach, you might imagine a Tony Robbins-style seminar, with people jumping up and down in a hotel conference room.

But that couldn't be further from the truth. This is a common misconception about business coaches. While some coaches use motivational speaking techniques, it is not the only way to coach a business. Many business coaches use a more holistic approach that focuses on helping clients achieve their goals through strategy, accountability, and support.

What Does a Business Coach Do?

One of the best ways to improve a business is to conduct a health assessment. This can help you identify the underlying causes of any problems and provide you with a roadmap for improvement.

A health assessment can be conducted by an outside consultant or by an internal team. It typically involves a review of your overall business, interviews with employees, customers, and suppliers, and an analysis of data and other metrics that help determine the underlying root cause of a business issue, e.g., finances, sales, marketing, customer service, culture, operations, adaptability, staff/team, etc., and provide a more prescriptive solution.

The results of a health assessment can be used to develop an improvement plan. This plan should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. It should also be based on evidence, and it should be communicated to all employees.

Business coaching could be the push you're looking for since it can help hold you accountable to what you're capable of and teach you the ins and outs of the business world.

This guide will examine what a business coach does and how you could benefit from it.

Business coaches help business owners and entrepreneurs improve their individual and team performance to achieve their goals. However, unlike a consultant, a business coach takes a more holistic approach by evaluating your life. They focus on your key habits, behavior, and results to identify areas of improvement.

1. Clarity on the Next Steps To Achieve Your Goals

There's no need to reinvent the wheel, primarily if the model already exists. Navigating the business world is like trying to travel abroad without a GPS. While you can try to ask around or find a physical map, the process would be complicated and prone to human error.

A business coach can give you a clear roadmap to help you get from point A (where you are now) to point B (where you want to be). They likely have the track record and experience since they've achieved a similar result that you've had.

2. Greater Self-Awareness

Our thoughts often blind us. We may be too optimistic and believe that we can achieve any goal, or we may be too pessimistic and have limiting beliefs that hold us back. A business coach can help us see things more objectively and to identify our strengths and weaknesses. They can also allow us to develop a plan to overcome our shortcomings and achieve our goals.

For example, a business coach may have you take a personality test, such as the TruScore 360 assessment. This test can help you understand your unique personality traits and how they impact your leadership style. Once you know your strengths and weaknesses, you can develop a plan to improve your leadership skills.

A business coach can also help you develop a business plan. This plan should outline your goals, strategies, and tactics to do so for you. The business coach can also help you identify and overcome challenges.

3. Accountability and Growth

Accountability is one of the critical factors in achieving growth and success. Reaching for more significant results is often uncomfortable and comes with hardships. A business coach provides the accountability and support needed to help you through these challenges. Doing what you say you'll do is a sign of any successful leader in business.

By meeting with your coach and paying for their services, you make a financial and verbal commitment to take the necessary actions to succeed. If your coach assigns you to read and practice sales techniques for the next 30 days, it's your job to follow through. They can help track your progress, including progress reports, feedback, and regular check-ins to guide you to success.

4. Increased Productivity and Performance

Everyone is given 24 hours a day. What separates productive people from unproductive ones is what they do with their time.

A business coach helps you develop a healthy schedule by helping you identify the busy work from productive work. For example, a solopreneur that moves into a business owner must learn how to delegate tasks and train new employees. In this case, they must learn to trust and build confidence in others.

Your coach may also instill proper work habits such as eliminating distractions, batching all work meetings to a designated time or day, and other productivity hacks.

5. Venture Outside Your Comfort Zone

Entrepreneurs are risk-takers by heart. But unfortunately, once you've achieved some level of success, it's only human nature to relax and only do things you're comfortable with.

For example, before the rise of social media, many businesses were comfortable with their old ways of advertising, such as traditional radio, billboards, TV, or just local word of mouth. These businesses didn't adapt to the trend of the internet. Failing to produce content and capture attention online became a significant downfall for those companies.

Consider Blockbuster, which lost its market share to Netflix due to its failure to adapt to the changing market trends. They didn't recognize the shift toward consumer behavior into online streaming and the decline of video rental stores.

Here are a few signs it may be time to hire a business coach:

Feeling stuck or stagnant in your business

Struggling to achieve your goals and objectives

Lagging sales

Feeling overwhelmed or stressed

Having difficulty making decisions

Lacking confidence or motivation

Feeling isolated or alone

Not sure where to turn for help

Not having a clearly defined vision, mission, and core values

If you've noticed a few of these start to pop up in your work life, it may be time to think about reaching out to a business coach.