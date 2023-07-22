How Cat Behaves at Vets vs. at Home Shown in Viral Clip: 'The Demon'

Most cats hate going to the vet, but one in particular, called Milo, has gone viral on the internet after turning into a "demon" while getting a shot.

In a video shared on TikTok on Tuesday under the username @colleenssworldd, the cat owner shows the difference between how Milo behaves at home and at the veterinarian's, leaving viewers across the platform in stitches.

The first half of the clip shows Milo being a "sweetheart" at home, rubbing his head against his owner's arm and giving her kisses. The second part, however, shows Milo's behavior while he's at the vet, getting a shot, growing, hissing, and hiding away. The video, which has over 3.1 million views, comes with a caption that reads: "My poor baby."

A cat squirms as a veterinarian tries to hold it. A feline turning into a "demon" at the veterinarian's has gone viral. Getty Images

Taking your cat to the veterinarian also means taking them out of their comfort zone, and into a place with new smells and people. VCA Animal Hospitals says this all contributes to making your pet feel stressed and frightened.

There are ways to help your cat relax and make vet visits go more smoothly. You should avoid feeding your pet for several hours before their appointment to reduce the chance of vomiting or letting the bowels or bladder go during the trip.

"One of the most effective ways to decrease your cat's anxiety level is to remain calm and relaxed during the visit. Speak to your cat in a calm and soothing voice, and reassure her by petting her on her head or stroking her in her favorite spot," the VCA website says.

The viral clip has so far received more than 500,000 likes on TikTok, and users can't stop laughing at the cat's antics.

One user, keya, commented: "My cat is like your cat at the vet except 24/7." And Mia_Queefah wrote: "My biggest brag is how good my cat is at the vet lol [laugh out loud] he genuinely thinks he's there to get attention." Girlfkyou added: "To be fair I'm the same way at the dentist."

St00pidash posted: "mines the opposite - he's a little beast at home and goes to the vet sweet as pie." And She_knows wrote: "He said unhand me." Riley(Taylor's version) added: "My cat is the opposite he is a demon at home. But at the vet, he's a sweet little baby."

Another user, samantharodriguez332, commented: "Mine had to be held down by 3 techs and put in a little straight jacket." And Jay posted: "Bro rolled over and everything." User abs added: "My cat had to get sedated to even get her shots."

Sophielorenxx wrote: "I work as a vet nurse and they are just scared babies don't worry we don't take it personal." And Paige posted: "When I tell you I watched this 10 times and laughed like a hyena every time." Dream Girl added: "My cat is a menace at home but gives his angelic performance to the vet."

Newsweek reached out to @colleenssworldd for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.