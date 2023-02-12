How to Claim the Best 2023 Super Bowl Online Sports Betting Promos

FanDuel Sportsbook $3,000 NO-SWEAT BET! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

For as great as some of the offers on the market are, there is no bigger new user promo that the one being offered by FanDuel Sportsbook. Prospective bettors can secure a no-sweat first bet of up to $3,000. If you want to wager the full $3,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, you can certainly do so. It's important to note, however, that you're under no requirement to wager the full amount. If you're more comfortable betting $50 on that same market, you'll be free to do so. If that bet loses, you'll get back bonus bets to use on another game.

FanDuel Sportsbook also has a number of in-app promos available. You can enter the Kick of Destiny promo and wager on Super Bowl 57 for a share of FanDuel's $10,000,000 jackpot in bonus bets. There's also a no-sweat same-game parlay promo available for the biggest game of the year. If your qualifying SGP with three or more legs and final odds of +400 or longer will settles as a loss, you'll get back a refund in bonus bets.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook for a $3,000 no-sweat bet for Chiefs-Eagles.

Bet365 Gives Bet $1, Get $200 Bet Credits Offer for Super Bowl

bet365 Ohio BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Although bet365 is only available in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia, their new user offer is so good that it's made it into our list of the top Super Bowl betting promos despite its limited availability. Bettors can sign up and wage $1+ on any Super Bowl 57 betting market, like the teams to combine to go over the total points line or Travis Kelce to score the first touchdown of the game. Regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, you'll receive $200 in bet credits.

Bet365 also has some in-app promos offers that are worth checking out. This includes a few early payout promos. One of these offers is specifically-tailored for the Super Bowl. Bettors can earn an early money line payout if the team of their choice takes a lead of 17 or more points at any time in the game. If you were to bet $20 on the Eagles to win and they go up 35-14, you would instantly receive an early payout on your money line bet. This is especially valuable since it allows for the possibility that your team could end up losing, but you'd still earn the money line win.

Bet $1, get $200 in bet credits for Super Bowl 57 when you sign up with bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Secure $1,000 First-Bet Offer From BetMGM

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM has a great offer of their own ahead of Chiefs-Eagles. If you want to bet on the big game with a cash wager of up to $1,000, BetMGM will cover you with bonus bets. That means if you bet $350 on the teams to go over the total points line, but they fail to do so, you would receive five $70 bonus bets to use on other games.

It's also worth noting that BetMGM has quite a few in-app promos and special one-game parlays that come with enhanced odds. You could get +500 odds on Miles Sanders and Isiah Pacheco each to score 1+ touchdowns and 51+ total points scored in Super Bowl 57 via one of the special one-game parlays.

Register with BetMGM promo code NEWSWEEK for a $1,000 first-bet offer to use on Super Bowl 57.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.