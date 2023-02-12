Sun, Feb 12, 2023
How to Claim the Best 2023 Super Bowl Online Sports Betting Promos

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Bettors who want to know how to claim the best 2023 Super Bowl online sports betting promos have come to the right place. With the biggest game of the year set to kick off on Sunday, we've pulled together the top offers in legal online sports betting.

Below you will find our breakdown of each of the best sports betting promos for Super Bowl 57. Read through each offer to learn how to claim the best 2023 Super Bowl online sports betting promos.

Best 2023 Super Bowl promos
In this guide for how to claim the best 2023 Super Bowl online sports betting promos for Chiefs-Eagles, you will find the top offers from legal online sports betting apps. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

As you prepare to bet on the Super Bowl, you'll need to confirm you're eligible for an account. Each of the sports betting apps detailed below has requirements based on a player's age and which state they're located in. Once you've confirmed you meet those requirements, you'll be able to sign up for a new user promo.

The sports betting promos below are applicable to any betting market in Super Bowl 57. Given how close the oddsmakers believe the game between the Chiefs and Eagles will be, the fact that these promos offer a guaranteed bonus or a second chance is huge.

DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $200 Offer, NFL Stepped Up Same-Game Parlay

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! ANY GAME
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you're looking for a way to turn a $5 wager into a $200 return in bonus bets, DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered. This bet $5, get $200 offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is among the largest guaranteed bonus offers in the industry, allowing you to bet $5+ on any market and get back $200 in bonus bets no matter what. You could throw down $5 on the Eagles to beat the Chiefs and earn a cash profit if they do. However, if the Chiefs win, you would still get the $200 guaranteed bonus bets to use on other markets.

There's also a stepped up same-game parlay promo available for all players who wager with DraftKings Sportsbook. This offer comes with a profit boost for any qualifying SGP wager on the Super Bowl. In order to qualify, the bet must have at least three legs with individual odds of -500 or longer, while the final ticket's odds must be +100 or longer. Starting at a 20% profit boost for a three-leg SGP, DraftKings will increase the percentage up to 100% for wagers that contain 10+ legs.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Super Bowl LVII for the chance to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers Full Caesar, $1,500 Bet On Caesars

OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bettors who would prefer taking a shot with a larger first bet can do so when they sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account. That's because Caesars Sportsbook is offering a bet on Caesars that returns a bet credit of the same amount if your first cash bet loses. Players in Ohio and Maryland can get up to $1,500 back via a bet credit if their bet settles as a loss. Meanwhile, players in other states can secure the Full Caesar offer, which includes a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

After you place your first cash bet, you'll be able to access some in-app promos that come with a chance at a sizable payout. Bettors who opt-into the Super Bowl LVII bet credit giveaway can enter for a chance at a $57,000 bet credit. The same-game parlay long-shot promo will also give bettors a significant return in the form of a bet credit if their SGP wins.

Unlock the Full Caesar offer with promo code NEWSWEEKFULL when you register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Players in Ohio can use promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars when they sign up with Caesars Ohio. Maryland bettors can register with promo code NEWSWEEKPICS for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Get a $3,000 No-Sweat Bet From FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook $3,000 NO-SWEAT BET!
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

For as great as some of the offers on the market are, there is no bigger new user promo that the one being offered by FanDuel Sportsbook. Prospective bettors can secure a no-sweat first bet of up to $3,000. If you want to wager the full $3,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, you can certainly do so. It's important to note, however, that you're under no requirement to wager the full amount. If you're more comfortable betting $50 on that same market, you'll be free to do so. If that bet loses, you'll get back bonus bets to use on another game.

FanDuel Sportsbook also has a number of in-app promos available. You can enter the Kick of Destiny promo and wager on Super Bowl 57 for a share of FanDuel's $10,000,000 jackpot in bonus bets. There's also a no-sweat same-game parlay promo available for the biggest game of the year. If your qualifying SGP with three or more legs and final odds of +400 or longer will settles as a loss, you'll get back a refund in bonus bets.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook for a $3,000 no-sweat bet for Chiefs-Eagles.

Bet365 Gives Bet $1, Get $200 Bet Credits Offer for Super Bowl

bet365 Ohio BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Although bet365 is only available in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia, their new user offer is so good that it's made it into our list of the top Super Bowl betting promos despite its limited availability. Bettors can sign up and wage $1+ on any Super Bowl 57 betting market, like the teams to combine to go over the total points line or Travis Kelce to score the first touchdown of the game. Regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, you'll receive $200 in bet credits.

Bet365 also has some in-app promos offers that are worth checking out. This includes a few early payout promos. One of these offers is specifically-tailored for the Super Bowl. Bettors can earn an early money line payout if the team of their choice takes a lead of 17 or more points at any time in the game. If you were to bet $20 on the Eagles to win and they go up 35-14, you would instantly receive an early payout on your money line bet. This is especially valuable since it allows for the possibility that your team could end up losing, but you'd still earn the money line win.

Bet $1, get $200 in bet credits for Super Bowl 57 when you sign up with bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Secure $1,000 First-Bet Offer From BetMGM

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM has a great offer of their own ahead of Chiefs-Eagles. If you want to bet on the big game with a cash wager of up to $1,000, BetMGM will cover you with bonus bets. That means if you bet $350 on the teams to go over the total points line, but they fail to do so, you would receive five $70 bonus bets to use on other games.

It's also worth noting that BetMGM has quite a few in-app promos and special one-game parlays that come with enhanced odds. You could get +500 odds on Miles Sanders and Isiah Pacheco each to score 1+ touchdowns and 51+ total points scored in Super Bowl 57 via one of the special one-game parlays.

Register with BetMGM promo code NEWSWEEK for a $1,000 first-bet offer to use on Super Bowl 57.

