How 'Disorganized' Tropical Storm Philippe Will Affect the Northeast

A "disorganized" tropical storm is heading toward the Northeastern U.S., but weather experts say it's likely to weaken before arriving in the area.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has repeatedly referred to Tropical Storm Philippe as disorganized in the nearly two weeks since it was first seen roaming slowly over ocean waters on September 23.

Philippe was still moving over the Atlantic east of Florida at midday Thursday. That's expected to change over the next few days. The storm is forecast to begin affecting Bermuda with heavy rain and potential flash flooding later Thursday as it travels north. Bermuda had a tropical storm warning in effect Thursday morning, with tropical storm conditions expected to intensify Friday morning, according to the NHC.

People walk through the rain and wind from post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on September 16 in Bar Harbor, Maine. Weather experts say a new tropical storm, Philippe, is heading toward Maine but is likely to weaken before it arrives in the area. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Over the next few days, Philippe is forecast to continue traveling north over the Atlantic until it reaches eastern parts of New England and Atlantic Canada. Philippe is expected to arrive in these areas this weekend, though NHC forecasters said the storm is likely to weaken into a post-tropical cyclone by that time.

When Philippe arrives, the NHC said, eastern parts of New England may experience strong winds and heavy rain. An NHC map showing Philippe's projected trajectory suggests the storm will continue traveling north until Saturday night, when it will still be in the Atlantic off the coast of Maine. The storm will then likely begin moving northwest and cross into Maine early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Caribou, Maine, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that residents may experience heavy rain, gusty winds and a "slight threat for flooding" over the weekend.

Maine and Atlantic Canada are expected to be the areas that get the most rain from Philippe, according to AccuWeather experts. They also predicted Philippe will have limited impacts on eastern New England when compared with the conditions caused by Hurricane Lee in mid-September. President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Maine to provide support for areas hit hard by that earlier storm.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency's public information officer, Vanessa Corson, told Newsweek that officials have already touched base with major utility companies in the area ahead of the storm.

She said there "are no big concerns about widespread outages." Tree trimming efforts made before and after Hurricane Lee have left Maine "in pretty good shape," Corson added.

"However, we do encourage residents, particularly from the midcoast to down east Maine, to have their emergency supplies in order and review their family emergency plan to ensure every household member knows their role," Corson said. "If you have outdoor activities planned this weekend, have a contingency plan or consider postponing."