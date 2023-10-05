Pets

How Dog Hilariously Wakes Up Sleeping Owner Caught On Cam: 'Always on Duty'

By
Pets Dogs Pets Animal Animal behavior

An on-guard golden retriever has been praised after hilariously waking up his owner by barking loudly.

Dogs bark for all sorts of reasons, but this particular golden retriever unleashed one so loud that he startled his owner awake.

In a viral TikTok post shared by the account gillythegoob, golden retriever Gilligan could be seen looking out of the window while seemingly being on high alert.

The clip, which was captioned "always on duty," also asked viewers to "wait for it," building up anticipation for the eventual bark.

Golden Retriever lying down.
A stock image of a Golden Retriever lying down. Dog Gilligan (not pictured) woke his owner up with a loud bark. Getty

As the clip progressed, Gilligan could be heard loudly barking which in turn shocked his owner awake.

The startled owner, who shouted as he was woken up, then looked around the room to find the source of the noise before realizing it came from his dog.

Golden retrievers are well known for being loyal pets who look out for their owners and are eager to please them by proving their worth.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) described the breed as being very affectionate with the family they live with.

According to the AKC: "These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play. For a breed built to retrieve waterfowl for hours on end, swimming and fetching are natural pastimes."

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) said dogs are the most popular pets in the country.

There are 65.1 million homes that own at least one dog, and cats, the second most popular pet, were found in 46.5 million homes in the U.S., according to the APPA.

The APPA also found that millennials make up the largest share of pet owners across the country with 33 percent, followed by Generation X at 25 percent and then Baby Boomers at 24 percent.

@gillythegoob

Always on duty #fyp #foryoupage #trending #dogsoftiktok #goldenretriever #dogtok #goldenretrieverlife #funny #comedy #viral #furbo

♬ original sound - Gilligan (The Goob)

Since being shared on October 1, the clip has attracted 1.4 million views and an estimated 115,000 likes.

The overwhelming number of people who commented on the post praised the dog and revealed they found the clip to be hilarious.

TikTok user Zoe said: "He was like 'Are you ok? Why are you screaming?"

Samantha D. Cates posted: "Every dog owner has experienced this at some point."

While rachelf1981 added: "Bet your heart was pounding with shock."

Yoks24 commented: "Aww, he was a good boy looking out for you."

Newsweek has contacted gillythegoob for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC