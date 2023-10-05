How Dog Hilariously Wakes Up Sleeping Owner Caught On Cam: 'Always on Duty'

An on-guard golden retriever has been praised after hilariously waking up his owner by barking loudly.

Dogs bark for all sorts of reasons, but this particular golden retriever unleashed one so loud that he startled his owner awake.

In a viral TikTok post shared by the account gillythegoob, golden retriever Gilligan could be seen looking out of the window while seemingly being on high alert.

The clip, which was captioned "always on duty," also asked viewers to "wait for it," building up anticipation for the eventual bark.

As the clip progressed, Gilligan could be heard loudly barking which in turn shocked his owner awake.

The startled owner, who shouted as he was woken up, then looked around the room to find the source of the noise before realizing it came from his dog.

Golden retrievers are well known for being loyal pets who look out for their owners and are eager to please them by proving their worth.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) described the breed as being very affectionate with the family they live with.

According to the AKC: "These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play. For a breed built to retrieve waterfowl for hours on end, swimming and fetching are natural pastimes."

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) said dogs are the most popular pets in the country.

There are 65.1 million homes that own at least one dog, and cats, the second most popular pet, were found in 46.5 million homes in the U.S., according to the APPA.

The APPA also found that millennials make up the largest share of pet owners across the country with 33 percent, followed by Generation X at 25 percent and then Baby Boomers at 24 percent.

Since being shared on October 1, the clip has attracted 1.4 million views and an estimated 115,000 likes.

The overwhelming number of people who commented on the post praised the dog and revealed they found the clip to be hilarious.

TikTok user Zoe said: "He was like 'Are you ok? Why are you screaming?"

Samantha D. Cates posted: "Every dog owner has experienced this at some point."

While rachelf1981 added: "Bet your heart was pounding with shock."

Yoks24 commented: "Aww, he was a good boy looking out for you."

Newsweek has contacted gillythegoob for comment via TikTok.

