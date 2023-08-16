U.S.

How Donald Trump's Georgia Arraignment Will Unfold

U.S. Donald Trump Georgia 2020 Election Indictment

Donald Trump is due to be arraigned for the fourth time this year as he faces charges in Georgia as part of an expansive 2020 election interference investigation.

The former president and 18 other defendants, including former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, were charged with a total of 41 offenses under Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' sprawling and long-running probe.

Trump is accused of 13 offenses, including charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to commit forgery, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

The frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary has denied all the allegations against him, and accused Willis of "election interference" and her probe of being a politically motivated "witch hunt."

Police officers and security patrol around the outside of the Fulton County Court house on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. District Attorney Fani Willis presented evidence to a grand jury which has now indicted former President Donald Trump on alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Megan Varner/Getty Images

When is Trump's Georgia Arraignment?

Willis has given all 19 suspects in her election interference probe a deadline of noon on August 25 to surrender to face the charges against them.

Each suspect, including Trump, could volunteer to hand themselves into authorities before this date.

Where Will It Be?

Fulton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Natalie Ammons said that they "expect" all 19 defendants to be booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta—a facility notorious for overcrowding, outbreaks of violence and dangerous levels of poor hygiene.

"Due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning," Ammons said in a statement.

Trump is expected to be released on bail after he is formally charged and pleads not guilty.

Who Could Be With Trump?

As Trump and the other 18 suspects can hand themselves in at any point prior to the August 25 deadline, it is unclear if the former president will be arraigned with any other indicted in Willis' investigation.

Will Donald Trump Have a Mugshot Taken?

Just like his previous three indictments, there is speculation as to whether Trump will be required to take a booking photo, or mugshot, during his booking process.

Trump did not have a mugshot taken when he was indicted in New York, nor during the federal classified documents or January 6 cases.

Mugshots are normally taken in case a defendant becomes a fugitive so authorities have a picture while asking the public for help in finding them—which is arguably not necessary for a former president.

However, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat previously suggested Trump will be treated like any other suspect during his arraignment, including having a booking photo taken.

"Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn't matter your status, we'll have a mugshot ready for you," Labat said.

Will There Be Additional Security?

There is likely to be additional security outside the building where Trump's booking process will be, as there was during his three other arraignments.

The arrival of the former president in Fulton County will also require Secret Service protection.

Barricades have been set up outside the Fulton County courthouse for weeks ahead of an expected indictment announcement against the former president.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said that additional police presence and street closures will be expected around the area through to at least August 25.

Despite fears of potential unrest, Trump's previous arraignments in New York, Miami, and Washington D.C. all passed without serious incident.

