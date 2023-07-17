How eCommerce Has Transformed Marketing and Media As We Know It

Once upon a time, product-based businesses focused heavily on boosting foot traffic to their brick-and-mortar stores. But with the advent of eCommerce-first shopping, more and more businesses are changing their marketing strategies to accommodate digital shoppers.

Here's how eCommerce is changing the face of marketing as we know it — and how your business can keep up.

Consumers Are More Educated

Long gone are the days when shoppers relied on marketers and salespeople to educate them. If they're interested in making a purchase, shoppers can visit your website or social media to learn more. By the time shoppers come to you, they already know your products, pricing, and features. They might even know how you differ from your competitors.

This presents a challenge for marketers because educated shoppers demand more middle-of-the-funnel and bottom-of-the-funnel messaging. The goal isn't necessarily to educate them but to tip the scales in your favor and convince them to make a purchase. In practice, this means you're creating less generic content and more product comparisons, FAQs, user-generated content, and in-depth reviews.

Everyone Is Embracing eCommerce

eCommerce is the default now, so it's no longer a differentiator for your brand. Since everyone and their mother is selling online, it's harder for marketers to make their brands stand out in a crowded space.

Going forward, you have to be more creative with your marketing campaigns to stand out. That includes strategies like video marketing on YouTube and influencer partnerships. If you really want to push the limits, take a page out of Red Bull's book and try wacky stunts to turn more heads.

Integrated Shopping Is Here

Email, social media, and video marketing used to be completely separate from eCommerce. But today, shoppers can buy your products via several digital channels — not just your website.

Instagram Shoppable Ads is a great example of this. Emerging trends like virtual reality shopping and livestream commerce are also pushing boundaries and transforming passive viewers into active shoppers.

In light of integrated shopping, marketers need to embrace channels and content formats that put shoppers closer to the checkout experience. Shoppers tend to have short attention spans, so putting the checkout cart right in front of them — without leaving their app of choice — can significantly boost conversions.

Referral Links Are Here To Stay

eCommerce products are highly shareable, so it's no surprise that more businesses are vying to get links to their products in reputable news outlets. Some media outlets run their own referral programs, which include sponsored links to partner brands.

Many news outlets adjusted their business models to depend on referral commissions. As it turns out, this is an effective way for businesses to put their products in front of more people and for media outlets to increase their earnings.

Personalized Media Is the Minimum

From billboards to 30-second TV spots, traditional media strategies came with a one-size-fits-all mentality. But eCommerce demands personalization.

The good news is that it's never been easier to personalize your brand's media. Instagram Reels, TikTok challenges, and Facebook Ads give you the power to film timely, relevant content and share it with hundreds of potential shoppers.

Shoppers expect to see personalized tips about your product or niche, specifically. Generic content doesn't work in the age of eCommerce, so your content should also feature your employees, products, and features to personalize your content as much as possible.

Shoppers Demand Meatier Content

Your customers can consume content anywhere online. Why should they interact with your media?

In the era of eCommerce, media isn't just a vehicle for business promotion; it's a content creation platform. eCommerce made shoppers (rightfully) demand more customer-centric content that offers actionable tips, best practices, and hacks to make their lives better.

Product Brands Are Becoming Content Creators

The traditional product business model was simple: create a product, advertise in the media, and wait for shoppers to visit your store. Enter eCommerce, and suddenly, it's a whole new playing field.

Businesses are no longer merely advertising products; they're creating immersive buying experiences that start and end online. This eCommerce-first approach means you have to create experiences that make shoppers want to engage with you. That might be virtual try-ons, 3D replicas of your products, or even something more out-there like a digital concert.

The impact of eCommerce on marketing and media has been nothing short of transformative. This integration has fostered an environment of innovation for both consumers and businesses alike. While personalization, integrated shopping and referral links are just a few ways brands have looked to innovate, adapting to the changing landscape is crucial for new (and old) businesses to connect with their audience. As eCommerce continues to evolve, we should all expect new opportunities and challenges to emerge.