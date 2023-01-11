Steve Easterbrook went from running one of the world's best-known fast-food chains to losing his job, having to fork out thousands of dollars and being banned from serving as an executive at any other company for five years.

The British businessman was president and CEO of McDonald's between March 2015 to November 2019, when his tenure came to a screeching halt.

The company's board fired him from the top job for having a "non-physical consensual" relationship with a subordinate, in what the fast-food chain said "violated company policy." The relationship involved texts and video calls.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that the termination agreement described his firing as without cause, allowing him to walk away with a $105 million severance package he would have otherwise have forfeited.

However, as the investigation into Easterbrook's conduct rumbled on, other relationships he had within the company came to light. McDonald's found that he had engaged in physical sexual relationships with three other employees while leading the company.

McDonald's said if it had been aware of the physical relationships, it wouldn't have offered Easterbrook the severance. The fast-food giant then took legal action against him and accused him of lying about his sexual relationships.

In December 2021, Easterbrook returned the $105 million in severance and apologized for not upholding company values.

But his troubles did not end there. On Monday, he was fined $400,000 by the SEC for misleading investors about his termination in 2019.

On Monday, the SEC accused the former CEO of making "false and misleading statements to investors."

"Easterbrook knew or was reckless in not knowing that his failure to disclose these additional violations of company policy prior to his termination would influence McDonald's disclosures to investors related to his departure and compensation," it said in a statement.

Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC's division of enforcement, said: "When corporate officers corrupt internal processes to manage their personal reputations or line their own pockets, they breach their fundamental duties to shareholders, who are entitled to transparency and fair dealing from executives. By allegedly concealing the extent of his misconduct during the company's internal investigation, Easterbrook broke that trust with–and ultimately misled–shareholders."

McDonald's itself was also charged for leaving gaps in its public disclosures regarding the firing. Unusually, McDonald's was not fined—usually when company executives are accused of violating anti-fraud rules, the company also has to pay a penalty. Newsweek has contacted the fast-food chain for comment on why it was not fined.

Without confirming or denying the SEC's fraud accusations, Easterbrook agreed to pay the $400,000 civil penalty, and he has been banned from serving as a corporate executive or board member at any other company for five years.

Newsweek has also reached out to Easterbrook for comment via his attorney.