How Fox News Anchors Reacted to Finding Out Donald Trump Indictment

The news that the investigation into alleged hush money payments made to former adult-film star Stormy Daniels by Donald Trump had concluded with an indictment appeared to stun Fox News hosts.

The former president was indicted on Thursday after an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, shocking many of his supporters, both political and otherwise.

During Fox News' show, The Five, on Thursday, host Sandra Smith interrupted the topic they were speaking on to break the news. As she confirmed it, one of the hosts off-screen can be heard audibly gasping—and that moment has gone viral on social media and been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. At least one Fox News anchor audibly gasped when they broke the news Trump had been indicted. Getty

Audible gasps let out in Fox News' studio as they announce the Trump indictment news pic.twitter.com/FFyx2mvPUp — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 30, 2023

During the breaking news alert moment, Smith said: "We have just gotten word that former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in New York.

"Trump was under investigation by the DA's office for his alleged hush money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

"As we await more information Fox News has just learned this from two law enforcement sources that Trump has been indicted. Perhaps I can go around the table, Katie I'll start with you first."

Host Katie Pavlich began by saying that Trump predicted that he would be arrested and potentially indicted last week in a Truth Social post.

In this post, Trump said he would be arrested on Tuesday, March 21, and called for his supporters to protest.

She also noted that this was a historic precedent as this is the the first time this has happened to a current or former U.S. president. She also brought up the debate regarding whether this indictment was appropriate considering Trump is a 2024 presidential candidate.

Weighing in on the conversation, Jesse Watters said: "This is the stupidest thing I have ever seen. I feel bad for the guy.

"He didn't even really have to be president, he had a lot of money, he had a great life and he decided to run.

"He won, he got in, they took him down and now they are trying to nickel and dime him for a private agreement he made a woman eight years ago? That has nothing to do with politics? Wasn't paid through campaign funds. This is a disgrace.

He continued: "I think it takes about a week to get the logistics in, so he will come up and he will get finger printed and they will get a mug shot and then they will plaster that mug shot all over the country for the next two years. 'Run against a criminal'.

"That is what this is all about. No one wanted this, not even the Left wanted this."

Watters closed by saying that this move against Trump could result in more people rallying toward the former President.

Host Greg Gutfeld suggested that if Trump does get a mug shot for his indictment, he should "own it" and use it for his campaign going forward.

He also dismissed the alleged idea from the Left that this move will make Trump easier to beat in the upcoming election.