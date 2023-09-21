How Fox News Reacted to Rupert Murdoch Stepping Down

Fox News stars Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino broke the news that Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as chairman of Fox Corporation live on air, paying tribute to the media mogul.

Speaking on "America's Newsroom," Hemmer said: "Our boss Rupert Murdoch is transitioning from chair of our parent company, Fox Corporation. In a note to employees today he said he's decided that in November he will move to the role of chairman emeritus at both Fox and at Fox Corp. He says going forward his son Lachlan will be the sole chair of both companies.

"In his note Rupert Murdoch says for his entire professional life he's been engaged daily with news and ideas and that will not change and he says he will still be an active member of the Fox community reaching out with thoughts and ideas and advice as he does every day."

Perino gave her own accolade to Murdoch, saying: "Without him we would not be here and we thank him for that and the point about his being in robust health and robust with ideas, we can attest to that."