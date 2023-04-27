How to Harness the Power of Home-Grown Talent

If you haven't heard that diverse teams perform better, they do. According to McKinsey, "companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 25 percent more likely to have above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile," while top-quartile companies for ethnic and cultural diversity outperform in profitability by 36 percent.

But have you considered that diversity also extends to business acumen? A blend of external and home-grown talent ensures that teams have both institutional and broader industry perspectives. Developing people in-house is a long-term investment, but it can create a stable and secure workforce that yields significant financial and cultural benefits.

What Companies Can Gain by Developing Domestic Talent

Identifying and developing people within your organization who have exceptional growth potential typically produces significant rewards that can boost your bottom line, including:

Enhanced portability: Homegrown workers can lean on their understanding of the business to move more fluidly between roles within the organization. They can transition with shorter ramp-up periods because they're already familiar with operating norms and can apply that knowledge to be highly successful.

Improved operating income and revenue generation: Due to their intimate familiarity of the business, homegrown talent is better positioned to spot areas where the company wastes resources and suggests solutions to optimize operations. They also possess a unique advantage in uncovering opportunities to drive more revenue. For example, a tenured fleet manager may notice that the company's clients are increasingly expecting their service technicians to arrive in an environmentally-friendly vehicle and are willing to pay more for it. They may suggest that the company explores the possibility of adding electric or hybrid vehicles to the existing fleet, which may result in greater income and a competitive advantage in the market.

Increased loyalty equals increased client penetration: People who have "grown up" with the company usually have greater belief and trust; they bleed the colors of your business. They naturally become brand ambassadors, representing the business with authenticity and passion. Their alignment with your vision translates to a unique heart and hustle that flavors the entire customer experience. It pays off through stronger customer bonds and increased wallet share. Additionally, decreased absenteeism and turnover always lead to happier and more loyal customers.

More efficient hiring processes: Home-grown employees know your culture best, so inviting them to serve on interview panels to assess a candidate's character fit can be beneficial. Because they have a keen sense of the attributes needed to be successful in your organization, they can readily tell whether the interviewee will be a natural fit, helping you avoid unnecessary false starts. Home-grown talent can also be highly influential in assimilating new hires to the organization by helping them get up to speed.

Employees Win Big, Too

Because organic talent delivers so much, it only makes sense for you to see your relationship with them as a two-way partnership. Here are a few ways you can reciprocate to this valuable group:

Offer growth assignments and education. Tenured workers have a wealth of expertise and skill they can share through your industry. Options to help them get outside your walls might include sending them to industry conferences, providing speaking opportunities on panels, or offering other PR opportunities to represent your brand and, in turn, enhance their personal brand. Additionally, covering continuing education expenses for classes, certifications, or networking trips can boost the employee's skills. All of these elements improve how motivated and efficient the tenured employees are, which ties into the satisfaction that inspires loyalty.

Cut ties to the old role: Homegrown people may struggle to fully sever themselves from previous roles, with some responsibilities "tagging along" as they advance. Although it's not necessarily bad for experienced employees to stay connected to old roles through mentorship or other forms of support, recognizing how far employees have progressed means helping them create cleaner breaks from previous responsibilities. This way, they can focus on their new roles without burning out.

Celebrate wins: It's common for tenured workers to be the unsung heroes of a business. They might not be the newest, flashiest thing, but they show up consistently and repeatedly contribute to the brand's mission. Rather than focusing all attention on your newer or junior people, continue to highlight your homegrown workers, too. The recognition will help them maintain a sense of visibility, purpose, and excitement around their work.

How To Tap the Power of Your Long-Term Employees

Tapping the power of tenured workers starts with identifying people with significant performance potential. You can use your annual reviews to see who contributes meaningfully and still has plenty of runway to advance. Once you know who could grow with you, assign stretch assignments, and use the techniques outlined above to set them on a solid path to success.

Keep in mind that individual development requires a flexible farm system. Be sure to create logical pathways between roles and deliberately guide people to advance through those routes. For example, a person starting as an internal sales representative might move to outside sales and progress through sales management, sales leadership, pricing management, and finance. Having a roadmap for your high potentials is important for retention; if employees don't see future advancement, you risk losing them (and everything you've invested in them) to a competitor.

Great Communication and Intentional Feedback Gathering Drive Momentum

With an increase in regrettable turnover and a demand for high-performing talent, companies are shifting their priorities toward attracting (and retaining) top talent. Leaders may question why their employees don't stay, and the answer is usually that investing in homegrown talent hasn't been a big enough priority.

If you're in this boat or want to avoid it, talk to your tenured employees — get their insights about your turnover, and act upon it. Leveraging the knowledge and insights of home-grown employees can help organizations guard against turnover, create a positive work environment that drives success, and realize economic gains that are a win-win for your entire organization.