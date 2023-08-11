How Hunter Biden Special Counsel Changes Investigation

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel on Friday will provide extended legal jurisdiction into purported criminalities committed by Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, according to the attorney general.

Weiss, an attorney from Delaware, has been overseeing the Department of Justice's (DOJ) probe into Hunter Biden since it was launched in 2018 after being appointed to his position a year prior by former President Donald Trump. In June, Weiss—who was retained by the Biden administration—charged the president's son with failure to pay federal income taxes and illegally possessing a firearm, leading to a negotiated "sweetheart deal" as referred to by Republicans between Hunter Biden's lawyers and federal prosecutors.

That plea agreement never came to fruition, however, as both sides reached a legal impasse in late July when the question of sweeping immunity entered the conversation during a hearing in a Delaware courtroom. Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanors for failing to pay federal taxes on time in 2017 and 2018, and would have avoided all prosecution for a felony gun charge due to his history of substance abuse issues.

As customary, Weiss is required to provide Garland with a report at the conclusion of his investigation. This is reportedly the first time Weiss, who previously said he had enough authority to preside over the probe, has asked for special counsel status. Weiss asked the U.S. attorney general for the status on Tuesday, according to Garland.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26 in Wilmington, Delaware. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel on Friday to oversee Hunter Biden's ongoing criminal investigation. Mark Makela/Getty

"This doesn't change our understanding of Mr. Wiess' authority over the five-year investigation into Mr. Biden," Hunter Biden's attorney Chris Clark told Newsweek via email on Friday. "For years, both Mr. Weiss and the Department [of Justice] have assured us and the public that Mr. Weiss had more authority than a special counsel and full authority to negotiate a resolution of his investigation—which has been done. Whether in Delaware, Washington D.C. or anywhere else, we expect a fair resolution not infected by politics and we'll do what is necessary on behalf of Mr. Biden to achieve that."

A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment to Newsweek on Friday.

This is now the third special counsel appointed by Garland during his tenure. The first was Jack Smith, who has indicted Trump twice this year in regard to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and the former president's role in relation to January 6, 2021, Capitol riot; and Robert Hur in relation to classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and the Wilmington, Delaware, private residence of Joe Biden.

"This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests," Garland said during a Friday press conference. "It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently based only on the facts and the law."

Weiss will continue to serve his role as a U.S. attorney, Garland added, saying that as special counsel he would not be subject to the day-to-day supervision of any DOJ official and "can decide when, where and whether to file charges."

The White House also declined to comment to Newsweek on Friday.