How To Invest in Impactful Charitable Initiatives

Even though nearly every executive wants to make money, all businesses exist to serve a need. Thus, charity is a natural extension of what you are already doing in your company. But many leaders aren't sure how to approach giving or what they really can get out of it. If this sounds like you, take heart because charitable initiatives do not need to be complicated.

Achieving a Direct Hit

Most charities that support multiple partners are like any other company. They have rent, utilities, and people to pay. So when you donate the money you raise to a charity, some of your donation gets spent just to support the charity's operating costs. But if it is logistically feasible to give your donation directly to the partner, you typically can skip that overhead and make a bigger impact with a gross rather than a net dollar value.

With direct contributions in mind, you also can increase your impact by sticking with just one cause. This way, you have a better opportunity to learn, and the more you learn, the more you can contribute outside of money. Once you are doing good, it is easy to keep doing good.

Doing similar events for the same cause repeatedly helps people remember and commit to what you are trying to do, as well. When your team knows the company is committed and steadfast behind a particular cause, they will likely create a special spot in their hearts for the initiative as well. Additionally, people will likely talk about how satisfying the events were, which inspires others to take the next opportunity to participate. So over time, involvement improves, and you can do more for the cause.

It Is Not One Benefit, But Many

When people work together for charity, they develop a rhythm, just as they would with other projects. They gain a sense of unity from simple shared experiences like wearing the same logo or T-shirt related to the cause. You can also get an intrinsic positive feeling when the money you raised is put to the best use, and you can see you made life better for someone else. This can contribute to people's overall sense of purpose within their organization.

But charity work is also a great networking opportunity. Volunteers can run internal campaigns to make sure that everyone knows about upcoming events. Creating and wearing charity T-shirts, putting up posters, and even publishing a monthly newsletter that details charitable events the company is taking part in are all ways to encourage attendance and awareness. Additionally, invite your customers to join you. These types of efforts create a healthy communication chain so that these events have plenty of participation.

Make It Fun and Repeat Yourself

Our company likes to raise funds for charity through running or walking twice a year. Giving people an opportunity to have fun and get exercise is one of the best ways to raise money. What is fun can depend on the community you are in and the resources you have. Talking to people in your company and neighborhood can guide you about what type of events people would be interested in.

No matter what events you decide to do, keep telling people about the opportunities over time with consistent marketing. The more people hear about something upcoming, the more likely they will remember it. Many people do not plan to attend but end up participating simply because they have little to do on the day of the event and remember the charity is available to offer a little positive entertainment. Most people would rather have fun than sit around.

Whatever You Can Do, Do It

Donating to charity is one of the best ways you and your business can positively impact your community or the larger world. This holds true even when you do not have much money to give. Remember — for many causes, even a few dollars can mean weeks or even months of support for someone. What's more, when everyone who has a little bit joins forces, it can create a substantial collective donation. Donations do not have to be big to make a big difference.

So if you're a little short financially, do whatever you can. Your efforts have value; at the end of the day, you are helping someone. That truly is what counts the most.