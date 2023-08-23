How the Jets Offense, Aaron Rodgers Are Impacted by Corey Davis' Departure

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that he's "stepping away" from football.

Davis did not provide a reason for his decision or confirm if he was retiring in his statement.

"For some time now, I've been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football," Davis' statement said. "This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I've been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time. I have more blessings that I could have ever imagined. I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife, and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with.

"I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process."

The 28-year-old was entering the final year of the three-year, $37.5 million contract he signed with the Jets in 2021. The fifth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans has accounted for 3,879 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over six professional seasons. Davis finished second among Jets wide receivers in yards last season (536) and figured to factor into the passing game again in 2023.

The Jets added several wide receivers in free agency, so fans don't have reason to panic. But Davis' departure still leaves a hole on the roster.

Here's a look at where the Jets stand now.

Corey Davis #84 of the New York Jets looks on from the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21. Mitchell Leff/Getty

Jets Wide Receiver Room Getting Thinner

The Jets bolstered their wide receiver room this offseason and gave new quarterback Aaron Rodgers plenty of targets to throw to.

Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb were all signed as free agents. Along with Davis, the Jets also already had Garrett Wilson, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, on their roster from 2022. Davis was listed as a first-team wide receiver on the Jets' depth chart this preseason along with Wilson and Lazard.

About an hour after Davis' announcement, Lazard left practice early for undisclosed reasons, according to ESPN. The Jets have yet to update Lazard's status or disclose any injury.

Lazard is the only Jets receiver over 6 feet tall with significant NFL experience now that Davis is gone.

Jets Coaches, Executives Thank Davis

Jets head coach Robert Saleh, chairman Woody Johnson, and general manager Joe Douglas released statements thanking and commending Davis for his time with the Jets.

The complete statements can be viewed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Statements from Chairman Woody Johnson, General Manager Joe Douglas and Head Coach Robert Saleh — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 23, 2023

Davis skipped the team's voluntary offseason program earlier this summer and had been excused from team activities for the last 10 days. Earlier on Wednesday, Saleh declined to say whether Davis would be available for the regular season opener. Saleh said Davis would be excused for "as long as it takes."

When speaking to reporters after Davis' announcement, Saleh was asked if the wide receiver would be welcomed back to the team if he reversed his decision.

"The door is always open if guys want to play football," Saleh said.

Davis missed eight games with the Jets in 2021 because of a groin injury. Last season, a sprained knee kept Davis out of four games.