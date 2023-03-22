How Joe Biden's Favorability Compares to Trump as Potential Arrest Looms

A new Grinnell College poll found that more Americans have a favorable view of President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump.

Biden also had a higher favorability rating than other potential Republican 2024 presidential candidate.

The poll was conducted amid speculation about Trump's potential arrest and indictment.

More Americans have a favorable view of President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll published on Wednesday morning.

The Grinnell College National Poll found that Biden enjoys a higher favorability rating than Trump and other potential Republican 2024 candidates, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The poll comes amid ongoing speculation that Trump could be facing indictment in New York arising from the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation into an alleged 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump announced his new presidential campaign shortly after the 2022 midterm elections and his first official 2024 campaign rally is due to take place in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, though the former president also predicted his own arrest over the weekend and called for protests.

The Grinnell poll found that 44 percent of Americans had a very favorable or mostly favorable view of Biden, while 52 percent had a very or mostly unfavorable view and 4 percent weren't sure.

By contrast, 38 percent of Americans held a very favorable or mostly favorable view of Trump, 58 percent had a very or mostly unfavorable view and 4 percent weren't sure.

The poll was conducted by Grinnell College in partnership with polling firm Selzer & Company from March 14 to 19 among 1,004 Americans ages 18 and over and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent. Selzer & Co. enjoys an A+ rating from poll tracker FiveThirtyEight.

Biden also enjoyed a higher favorability rating than other potential Republican 2024 presidential candidate included in the poll.

DeSantis, who is widely expected to seek the GOP nomination but has not yet announced a bid, was viewed very favorably or mostly favorably by 38 percent of respondents, while 41 percent had an unfavorable view and 21 percent weren't sure.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was viewed favorably by 25 percent of those polled, while 28 percent had an unfavorable view of her and a significant 48 percent said they were not sure.

Haley is the most prominent Republican other than Trump to officially declare her intention to seek the GOP presidential nomination for 2024.

Americans appeared more certain in their views of former Vice President Mike Pence, with 35 percent saying they had a favorable view of him, 51 percent viewing him unfavorably and 14 percent not sure.

Pence is also widely expected to enter the race for president but hasn't officially declared his intentions.

The Grinnell poll was conducted amid speculation about Trump's potential arrest and indictment. The former president said on Saturday that he expected to be arrest on Tuesday. It remains to be seen what actions the Manhattan DA's office may take.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's team and the White House for comment.