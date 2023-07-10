How Joe Biden Interacted With King Charles After Skipping Coronation

President Joe Biden put any tensions with Britain to one side as he shared a warm greeting with King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Monday, two months after skipping the coronation.

Biden's absence from Charles' ceremony in May 2023 triggered speculation that he may have been snubbing the monarchy. And the president's view of the royal family can appear hard to read—his mother once told him not to bow to Queen Elizabeth II, but he was full of praise for Charles when they met at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021.

On Monday, Charles left the dais in the Windsor Castle quadrangle to meet Biden as the president climbed out of his car on arrival. Charles' enthusiasm appeared to be matched by the president, who shared a handshake and placed a hand warmly on the king's arm, arguably a breach of protocol although the king showed no sign of minding.

Britain's new monarch also attempted to give way and allow his guest to climb the stairs to the dais ahead of him, but the president beckoned for his host to go first. Biden and Charles then stood as the national anthem played before inspecting a guard of honor formed by the Prince of Wales's Company of the Welsh Guards.

In his memoir, Promises to Keep, Biden wrote: "When I told my mother I was going to have an audience with the Queen of England, the first thing she said was: 'Don't you bow down to her.'"

He continued: '"Remember, Joey,' she'd say, 'you're a Biden. Nobody is better than you. You're not better than anybody else, but nobody is any better than you."'

At COP26, Biden told the king: "We need you badly, I am not just saying. You got the whole thing going, that's how it started."

The reference appeared to be to Charles' long-standing environmental advocacy, which dates back to 1970 and for which he was frequently criticized by the British media in the past. Climate change is one subject that will almost certainly be discussed by Biden and Charles this time.

However, Nile Gardiner, a fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told USA Today: "I don't think Biden is any friend of Britain. In fact, I think he treats Britain with sneering disregard. I think that the only reason why Biden is meeting with the king is that he is expected to do so as part of the visit to Britain."

U.S. relations with Britain have sometimes been tense, particularly British concern about America's recent decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the U.K. "discourages" use of the controversial weapons.

There has also been tension over Northern Ireland. Biden said he visited there in April to make sure the "Brits didn't screw around" with the region's peace process.

