How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stands Half Way Through 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris' approval rating is lower than President Joe Biden's after the first six months of 2023, but it has remained largely stable since January.

Figures from poll tracker FiveThirtyEight show that the vice president enjoyed an approval rating of 39.2 percent as of June 26, while disapproval of Harris stood at 51.3 percent.

Biden and Harris are seeking re-election next year and could once again be facing former President Donald Trump, who remains the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

The vice president's approval rating in FiveThirtyEight's analysis stood at 40.1 percent on January 1, 2023, and her disapproval rating on that date was 50.8 percent.

Kamala Harris addresses a campaign rally on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which struck down a federal right to abortion on June 23, 2023, in Washington, DC. Harris' approval rating has declined slightly since January. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Those figures mean that Harris' net approval rating has moved from -10.7 points on January 1 to -12.1 points on June 26, representing a small decline.

Nonetheless, at 39.2 percent, Harris' approval rating is higher than some of her recent low points. The vice president's approval stood at 37.4 percent on September 3, 2022, according to FiveThirtyEight. Disapproval of Harris on that date was 52.1 percent - net approval of -14.7 percent points.

By contrast, President Biden has gone from a net approval rating of -8.0 on January 1 to -11.9 on June 27, a fall of 3.9 points, but he hasn't fallen to the level of his lowest point, when he had an approval rating of -19.7 in July 2022.

FiveThirtyEight analyzes a series of polls from reputable pollsters and uses its own system of ratings.

Mary Radcliffe, a senior research assistant at FiveThirtyEight, previously explained which polls are included within the data.

"Polls within 30 days are considered, but the older the poll is, the less influence it will have on the average, and that decay is pretty significant, since both the modeling technique (local polynomial regression) and the averaging of different bandwidths serve to downweight older polls," Radcliffe told Newsweek.

Even before making his formal announcement that he would seek re-election in 2024, Biden had made clear that Harris would be his running mate once again, despite some speculation that she could be replaced with another candidate.

Harris' approval rating has been consistently lower than Biden throughout their term in office and some individual polls also suggest that the public holds a largely negative view of the vice president.

An NBC survey conducted by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies from June 16 to 20 found that a total of 49 percent of respondents had a negative opinion of Harris, with 39 percent having a "very negative" opinion and 10 percent "somewhat negative."

A further 16 percent of respondents had a "neutral" opinion of the vice president, 21 percent a "somewhat positive" opinion and 11 percent a "very positive" opinion, while 3 percent weren't sure.

There is no indication that Democrats will seek to replace Harris on the presidential ticket and she still enjoys Biden's support as his running mate.