How Gray Kitten Views His Favorite Things Melts Hearts: 'I'm Sobbing'

A social media post that depicts how a Russian Blue kitten sees the world around him has impressed internet users.

The viral video shows the male kitten's "favorite things," which include his bed, sushi treats and his spot on the windowsill, in a hazy, cool sepia tone.

The TikTok post is captioned: "He can't see all the pink around him."

Can Cats See Color?

While cats aren't able to appreciate the entire spectrum of color in the same way that humans can, they can perceive some colors and certain shades and tones in the world around them.

VCA Animal Hospitals writes online that cats are sensitive to changes in brightness, and can understand color in rich and vibrant tones even though they can't see the true color of an object.

"In addition to color perception, felines and humans have other visual differences. In some respects, feline vision is not as acute as human vision. Cats are more near-sighted than we are," VCA Animal Hospitals says on its website.

"When looking at an object from the same distance, the object may appear crisp to us, but blurred to our cats," it says. "For example, if a human sees an object clearly from a distance of 100 feet, it will appear blurry to a cat. In fact, the object will not appear sharp until the cat is much closer to it, about 20 feet away."

"Some scientists believe that cats see only blue and gray, while others think they also see yellow like their canine counterparts," the veterinary center adds.

Humans don't have all the bragging rights when it comes to eyesight though.

"Cats have eyes that are set more on the sides of the head, which allows them a broader range of peripheral vision than we have," VCA Animal Hospitals shares on its website. "The trade-off is a smaller range of visual acuity so cats do not have the depth perception that we do."

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 3 by @AshBlueTheRussianBlue, the TikTok post has been liked by over 1.4 million users and commented on more than 2,300 times.

"They see through twilight," one user commented under the post.

"Adorable," another user said.

"Gray cats are so damn cute," wrote a different user, while another said: "I'm sobbing."

