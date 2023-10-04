How Late Can You Buy Powerball Tickets? Cutoff Time for October 4 Drawing

The next drawing for the $1.2 billion Powerball takes place on Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. ET, and if someone feels lucky ahead of the drawing, they'll want to buy a ticket.

They must keep an eye on the time though, as the cutoff time to purchase a lottery ticket varies by state.

The Powerball jackpot grew to $1.2 billion after no winner was announced for Monday night's drawing. The winning numbers on Monday were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5.

Wednesday's drawing could produce a winner of the seventh largest Powerball in the game's history. In August, a ticket sold in Florida produced a winner of the second-largest jackpot in history, a Mega Millions $1.6 billion prize. The largest-ever jackpot was a ticket sold in California for a Powerball in November 2022. That winner got $2.04 billion.

If a winner is named on Wednesday, the lucky person would be able to choose between the $1.2 billion jackpot, with winnings paid out annually over 30 years, and the cash option, which would be valued at around $551 million. To play, a player must purchase a lottery ticket and choose five numbers between 1 and 69. Then, they choose a sixth number—the Powerball—between 1 and 26.

To win the jackpot, all six numbers must match the numbers drawn. The payout decreases as fewer numbers are matched.

The Powerball drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. ET, and in most states, the ticket purchase cutoff time is an hour or two before the drawing.

States with Eastern time cutoffs:

Connecticut at 10 p.m.

Delaware at 9:45 p.m.

Florida at 10 p.m.

Georgia at 10 p.m.

Indiana at 9:59 p.m.

Maine at 9:50 p.m.

Maryland at 10 p.m.

Massachusetts at 9:50 p.m.

Michigan at 9:45 p.m.

New Hampshire at 9:50 p.m.

New Jersey at 9:59 p.m. New York at 10 p.m.

North Carolina at 9:59 p.m.

Ohio at 10 p.m.

Pennsylvania at 9:59 p.m.

Rhode Island at 9:50 p.m.

South Carolina at 9:59 p.m.

Vermont at 9:50 p.m.

Virginia at 10 p.m.

Washington, D.C., at 9:45 p.m.

West Virginia at 9:59 p.m.

States with Central time cutoffs:

Arkansas at 8:59 p.m.

Illinois at 8:59 p.m.

Iowa at 8:59 p.m.

Kansas at 8:59 p.m.

Kentucky at 9 p.m.

Louisiana at 9 p.m.

Minnesota at 9 p.m.

Missouri at 8:59 p.m.

Nebraska at 9 p.m.

North Dakota at 8:58 p.m.

Oklahoma at 8:59 p.m.

South Dakota at 9 p.m.

Tennessee at 9 p.m.

Texas at 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at 9 p.m.

States with Mountain time cutoffs:

Colorado at 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at 7:54 p.m.

Montana at 8 p.m.

New Mexico at 8 p.m.

Wyoming at 7:59 p.m.

States with Pacific time cutoffs:

California at 7 p.m.

Oregon at 7 p.m.

Washington at 6:45 p.m.

Arizona has two time zones—Mountain Daylight Time and Mountain Savings Time. The cutoff for lottery ticket sales is at 6:59 p.m. in Arizona from the second Sunday in March through the first Saturday in November. Then, ticket sale cutoffs are at 7:59 p.m. from the first Sunday in November through the second Saturday in March.

A woman holds Powerball lottery tickets inside a store in Homestead, Florida, on July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion ahead of the October 4 drawing. Getty

As the Powerball grows larger, more people are destined to play to have their shot at the jackpot. Those hoping to purchase tickets at the last minute should keep this in mind since long lines can delay purchase time.

How to Buy Tickets Online

Only a few states allow players to purchase tickets online. Tickets can be bought online in the following states: Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

However, courier services operate in some states that allow a player to purchase a ticket through a mobile app. The service then purchases the ticket on the player's behalf.