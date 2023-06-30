How Often You're Supposed To Wash Pillows, And What Happens If You Don't

We all know to wash our sheets regularly to keep our beds clean and clear of bacteria, but how about our pillows? Experts say that because we spend about one-third of our lives in direct contact with them, keeping it clean should be a top priority.

Whether or not you use pillowcases along with your bedding, the pillows underneath should always be kept clean, too. That's because, without regular maintenance, pillows can become bogged down with contaminants that can affect your wellness.

Cleaning professionals and allergy experts told Newsweek how often you're supposed to wash your pillows, and, as it turns out, it's way more often than you may think.

What Happens If You Don't Wash Your Pillows?

Over time, pillows accumulate substances like sweat, saliva, and other bodily fluids. These can create an unpleasant odor, as well as provide a breeding ground for bacteria, dust mites, and allergens. So it's safe to say that a dirty pillow comes as a threat to your health.

Michael Rubino is a mold and air-quality expert and founder of HomeCleanse. He told Newsweek that a typical used pillow may have anywhere from tens of thousands to millions of dust mites, which, as an allergen, can cause a range of adverse health reactions.

Pillows can also collect mold spores and mycotoxins. Thanks to their small size, these particles can blow into a home, be tracked in by pets, or catch a ride on clothing. They'll then be deposited all throughout the house on surfaces such as pillows. Finally, they can trap bacteria, which can be introduced onto the surface of a pillow in a variety of ways, such as through the skin, and continue to build up over time.

Rubino said: "Mold, in particular, is something we want to avoid on pillows. Unfortunately, though, they can easily become habitable locations. Mold requires two main things to begin growing: food and moisture. When it comes to food, the material in the pillow, skin cells, and other organic matter hanging around offer a plethora of options. As for moisture, high humidity, sweat, drool, spills, and more create ideal conditions for growth. If these are present for 24 to 48 hours, mold can grow on the pillow.

"Once that mold colony is established, it will begin creating and releasing more spores into the surrounding area," Rubino added. "Some species of mold also produce microscopic toxins called mycotoxins. All of these particles are small enough to be inhaled, ingested, and absorbed into the body, which is why we want to avoid microbial growth in our homes and on surfaces like our pillows. Every time you lay your head down on a moldy pillow, microscopic particles will enter your body.

"Keeping them clean can improve the life span of the pillow; help it support ongoing wellness; and improve indoor air quality," Rubino said.

How Often Are You Supposed to Wash Your Pillows?

Angela Brown, host of the Ask a House Cleaner show and podcast, told Newsweek that washing sleeping pillows every three to six months is standard for the average household.

Brown said: "Regular washing helps to remove sweat, body oils, dust mites, and allergens that can build up over time. But the frequency of washing can vary depending on personal hygiene, allergies, and the type of pillow you have."

Pillow protectors extend the time between required washings as they can be laundered more frequently and act as a barrier between the person and their pillow. Brown suggests washing every time you wash your bed liners, or every one to two weeks.

She said: "Follow the care instructions provided with the pillow protectors, but machine-washing them on a gentle cycle with mild detergent is generally all you need. Make sure to thoroughly dry the pillow protectors before using them again."

Decorative pillows, however, such as throw pillows, which you don't usually sleep on, may not require frequent washing, unless they become visibly soiled.

How to Wash Your Pillows

Brown said that, before washing a pillow, you should always start by checking the care label or manufacturer's instructions for any specific washing limitations for your pillows, and follow those if provided.

Synthetic Pillows

If you have synthetic ones, Brown suggests placing two of them in the machine to maintain balance, using a gentle cycle and cold or warm water setting, then adding a small amount of mild detergent (avoiding bleach or fabric softeners, because they can damage the pillow's filling), and running an extra rinse cycle to remove all the soap.

Down and Feather Pillows

Down and feather pillows can also be washed in the washing machine in pairs. Use a delicate or gentle cycle with warm water, and a mild detergent specifically designed for down products (avoid regular detergents as they can strip the natural oils from the feathers). Adding a few dryer balls to help fluff up the pillows during the drying process, once it's done, run an extra rinse cycle to make sure all the detergent is rinsed out.

Memory Foam and Latex Pillows

Brown suggests spot-cleaning memory foam and latex pillows. You can start by filling the sink with lukewarm water, adding a drop or two of mild soap, or fairy dish soap, and mixing it gently. Then, dip a clean microfiber cloth or sponge into the soapy water and spot-clean any stains or soiled areas on the pillow. Rinse the cloth or sponge thoroughly and wipe away any soap residue.

How to Dry Your Pillows

To dry synthetic, down, and feather pillows, you can place them in the dryer. With a few dryer balls or tennis balls, use a low heat or air fluff setting to prevent damage to the pillows. Ensure that the pillows are completely dry before removing them from the dryer to prevent mold or mildew growth.

On the other hand, memory foam and latex pillows should be air-dried. Brown suggests gently squeezing out excess water from the pillow after spot-cleaning, laying the pillow flat in a well-ventilated area to air-dry, and avoiding direct sunlight and heat sources.

Rubino said that it's essential that the pillow dries completely before placing it back on the bed. That's because mold can grow in 24 to 48 hours, and a pillow that's wet for long periods of time can allow for mold growth. Rubino added that you should use botanical cleaning products, which are typically safer for your health.

"Traditional cleaning products often contain harsh chemicals that can cause skin irritation, respiratory problems, and other health issues. In contrast, botanical products are usually made from renewable, natural ingredients like essential oils and are less likely to cause these types of health problems," Rubino said.

Other Steps to Keep Pillows Contaminant-Clean

Rubino said that a key step to prevent the formation of mold is to reduce moisture as much as possible. He suggests keeping the indoor humidity level between 35 and 50 percent; washing the pillowcases and bedding once a week with the botanical laundry additive; and making sure there's adequate ventilation for the mattress.

You should also avoid going to bed with wet hair; clean up any spills as soon as you notice them; and use pillow protectors, which you can wash more often.

What to Do With Moldy Pillows?

If your pillow becomes infested with mold, according to Rubino the best course of action is to throw away the contaminated item. Once mold starts to colonize, those roots will grow deep into the fibers of whatever surface it's on.

Rubino said: "For porous items like pillows, that leads to moldy roots throughout the fibers of the material. On the other hand, that living mold is also releasing spores and potential toxins into the surrounding area (like the mattress) and into the item. Thanks to their small size, many of these particles can embed themselves deep within the fabric's fibers as well and be almost impossible to remove completely, leading to continued exposure.

"Exposure to this level of contamination is something that we want to avoid because it can trigger a long list of potential adverse health reactions," Rubino added.