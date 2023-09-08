How Oliver Anthony Is Really Viewed by Republicans

Many Republicans do not believe that Oliver Anthony's hit track "Rich Men North of Richmond" is a conservative song, exclusive new polling for Newsweek has found.

In just a few weeks, Anthony has rapidly risen from relative obscurity to a country music sensation following an endorsement from podcaster powerhouse Joe Rogan on social media. After Rogan posted one of Anthony's videos online, the musician has gained millions of subscribers on streaming platform Spotify.

Anthony has also been embraced by Republicans, thanks to the lyrical content of his viral track. In "Rich Men North of Richmond," Anthony takes aim at what he calls welfare cheats, the obese and taxation. He also makes references to QAnon and the late Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender.

However, a survey done for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies has found that many Republicans don't believe the song's lyrical content aligns with their values.

Oliver Anthony is pictured on August 26 in Farmville, Virginia. The country musician's hit "Rich Men North of Richmond" has led to speculation about his political views. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Of the 1,500 American adults polled online between September 3 and 4, 39 percent said that the song pushes neither a conservative nor a liberal view of the state of the country. Of that group, 44 percent declared themselves as supporters of Donald Trump, while 30 percent backed Joe Biden.

In a generational breakdown, baby boomers (born 1946-1964) and the Silent Generation (1928-1945) led the pack, with 47 percent holding this view. They were followed by Generation X (1965-1980) with 40 percent and millennials (1981-1996) with 39 percent. Generation Z (1997-2012) trailed the pack with 17 percent.

Meanwhile, 38 percent said they believed the song reflected a conservative view of the state of the country. Of that group, 37 percent were Trump supporters, while 43 percent backed Biden. Generation Z was the largest age group to hold this belief, at 51 percent. At 35 percent, baby boomers and the Silent Generation were the smallest group to share this view.

Just 15 percent of respondents believed that "Rich Men North of Richmond" reflected a liberal point of view. Of this group, 22 percent were Biden supporters, compared with 11 percent of Trump voters. Generation Z was the largest group with this opinion, at 32 percent, trailed by baby boomers and older (8 percent) as the smallest.

Asked if they believed that Anthony's track was an accurate reflection of the difficulties faced by working-class people in America, a total of 78 percent agreed or strongly agreed with the statement. In this group, 90 percent were Trump supporters, while 62 percent voted for Biden.

Generation Z led with this point of view, with a tally of 87 percent, followed by Generation X (82 percent), baby boomers and the Silent Generation (78 percent) and millennials (75 percent).

Meanwhile, 15 percent of respondents neither agreed nor disagreed with the statement, while 2 percent said that they either disagreed or strongly disagreed. Four percent of respondents said that they didn't know whether the track was an accurate depiction of working-class difficulties.

Anthony's political views have come under scrutiny in recent weeks. He has gotten a backlash for comments he made about the working class being a diverse "melting pot" and other comments about politicians, which some conservative fans interpreted to mean that Anthony doesn't have the same political views they hold. Some have accused him of faking his "hillbilly accent" and being a left-wing extremist.

But Anthony, who has asserted he is a political centrist, has expressed exasperation over constantly attempting to correct people on his stance.

When recently posting a photo of himself posing with Rogan after appearing on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Anthony spoke about the differing views of him.

"I'm simultaneously being labeled a far-right extremist and a liberal by the powers at be," he wrote in part. "I love it. They are doing everything they can to cause division. You deserve to understand exactly what it is I am, without internet trolls and corporate news speculating for you."

Speaking with Rogan on his podcast, Anthony opened up about the speculation about him and his political views online.

"I've waited for this opportunity to have a real conversation with somebody about whatever it is I am," he said. "They [people online] want to sort of build this image of whatever it is that the person behind the song represents, for better or for worse.

"It's really funny to watch on my end because, obviously, I know what's true and what's not," he went on. "But, you know, there's been hundreds of hours of people's time wasted, probably, talking about all these little things that don't even exist. Just somebody made them up and put them on the internet. I'm just letting them ride."

He said he thought it was positive that, since his overnight success, he has "been able to entertain everyone and get everyone's mind off all the other horrible stuff that's going on in the world right now. At least everybody can have a good laugh, you know."