How to Practice True Compassionate Leadership

The other day one of my clients, who had just learned she had a severe medical condition, explicitly said that she wouldn't contact her mother to let her know about it. The situation was a bit surprising because she mentioned her mom a few times before and seemed to have a good relationship with her. But she explained, "When times are good, yes. But at any challenging moment in my life, I just cannot talk to her. I feel then as if I am the one who must comfort and understand my mom, not the other way around."

Even though a parent would be a natural contact in a life-threatening situation, panic combined with the pity she thought her mother was likely to exhibit was too much for my client to bear. I was pondering this for a while before I realized that similar situations can occur in a company's forum.

Every time a leader cuts themselves off from the decisions of the higher management (because they are difficult, turn everything upside down or require a great deal of effort), complain to a team and excessively let employees know that they are "in the same boat," workers probably feel just as uncomfortable as my client felt. Because after all, if the boss feels this way, then we are likely in a tragic situation in general.

Building a relationship based on the principle of "we're oppressed in the same way" will not ease the pain and will not help solve larger workplace issues. Managers who do this are not practicing compassionate leadership. On the contrary, they show the signs of self-pity, panic and fear — the dark side of compassionate identification.

The Impact of Self-Pity

Everything we say and do leaves behind an emotional footprint on others. It might be either positive or negative. These traces are more pronounced than we think. The emotional footprint is something people will likely remember long after a person has made an imprint. As humans, we are connected to each other, especially on a team. The actions of one person impact the emotions of others.

Pity and compassion leave completely different emotional footprints. In my experience, we can pity someone who we feel is less capable than us, a person who is not so fortunate, a person who failed to achieve their dreams and was conquered by circumstances. When we overidentify with this image, we can even feel self-pity. For example, my people, me included, make peanuts.

On the other hand, compassion is a human-centric emotion. Compassion makes us feel close to that person and it motivates us to act to make them stronger. Compassion is more proactive than pity, of course.

What emotional footprint does a manager leave while displaying self-pity, sympathy and panic? One might argue that there may be a sense of connection and belonging in such a situation, but often the fear rises to the surface. The worry is that it is not safe in this company because it is managed by people who can't get along — people who leave you wondering about the quality of the decisions they're making.

Superhero Syndrome

Another possible negative effect of pity is that it takes away accountability and strength from the person we sympathize with. This is a clear symptom that we lack confidence in their abilities.

When a leader says, "He doesn't have enough skills to handle this. I must help him," they start taking ownership away from the employee and instead of being supportive, a manager bails them out. This kind of cushioning and stepping on the competence of employees is often called micromanaging.

Leaders like to micromanage when they suffer from superhero syndrome. It's not, of course, that they run around the office in a shiny latex suit with a cape triumphantly flying around. The superhero syndrome is the debilitating belief that they can do anything and that only they can save the world. Often such leaders feel great resistance to delegating tasks to people they perceive as too young or inexperienced.

A leader with superhero syndrome could impact teams by:

• Slowing overall development of the team due to micromanaging.

• Putting them at risk for professional burnout.

• Lacking a focus on strategic activities.

• Increasing turnover and employee attrition.

What kind of emotional footprint does such a leader leave? Frustration and sense of inferiority. Even though what they want to achieve is likely the opposite: They want to support. But pity is not supportive, because it is often founded on a faulty conclusion that an employee is not good enough to be capable. This can also be read as the thesis, "I am better. You are inferior." Such a situation equals a recognition that workers are victims who are too incompetent to act independently — that they need to be fixed, not developed.

When a leader looks at their team as defective and needing to be fixed, they might exert excessive control even in areas where people could be independent.

How to Practice True Compassionate Leadership

Compassion is helping people grow in strength, so they have skills and abilities to deal with work challenges by themselves.

Compassionate leaders inspire and influence people, thus they look for solutions and are able to stay with a problem for a little longer. They facilitate collaboration and peer learning. Consequently, a team feels stronger and more engaged.

If you want to practice true compassionate leadership, the next time a team member shows up with a challenge, give them space and listen to them. Ask them some open-ended questions about things they have already tried. Then with more questions, invite them to a process of discovering a solution.

Partner with them by inquiring:

• What will be the consequences of this?

• How much does it align with what you would like to achieve?

• What is the best next step?

• What do you need to be successful?

It might be time-consuming today, yet it could truly empower a person forever.