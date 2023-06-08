How To Preserve Connectivity And Business Continuity In Hurricane Season

The year wasn't three months old and already devastating tornadoes had struck swaths of the United States, flooding had inundated a large part of the Southern U.S. and late-winter snowstorms had paralyzed parts of the Western U.S. And all that was before the 2023 hurricane season had even begun.

Welcome to the climatic "new normal," where extreme weather seems to be less predictable, more frequent and often more damaging, and where, as always, the threat of natural disaster looms large. With hurricane season right around the corner, now is a good time for businesses to assess how well protected their technology foundation, including their network and communications infrastructure, is from the very real risk of disruption. Then, based on that risk assessment, develop a business continuity plan if they don't already have one, or revisit the one they have in place.

For a wide range of businesses, from retail enterprises to healthcare organizations and beyond, the potential cost of disruption from a natural disaster is too high to ignore. The average revenue impact of an unplanned application outage for a large enterprise is estimated at more than $400,000 per hour, according to an IBM Global Services study. Meanwhile, a study by the Harvard Business Review found that about 90% of businesses affected by Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas in 2017, reported losing revenue because of the storm — and most often, those losses reached the five-figure range, a substantial hit for smaller businesses. And let's not overlook costs that are tougher to quantify like those associated with lost brand equity, customer trust and employee productivity.

Nowadays, business operations depend on network connectivity. Without a fully functioning network, your organization is practically invisible to the outside world. Protecting connectivity to ensure uninterrupted business operations takes proactive planning. Here are five key technology and network communications-related considerations for organizations to factor into their business continuity and disaster preparedness planning:

1. Resilience of the communications network. Customers and employees alike expect businesses to be in always-on mode. Anything less can quickly undermine the very foundation of an organization.

This is why migrating away from legacy network constructs with a single point of communications failure is so critical to maintaining network uptime. With the flexibility to adjust in real time to preserve connectivity, cloud-based networks (such as SD-WAN, a software-defined wide area network) can maintain necessary connections and keep critical apps running 24/7 for customers and employees, including those working remotely here in the era of hybrid work.

2. Someone to manage services on behalf of the organization, so that when disaster strikes, you can leave troubleshooting and fixes to a third party, freeing people within your organization to address other pressing issues. Seemingly everything is available "as a service" these days, and that includes managed networks, managed network security, managed unified communications platforms, managed contact centers and more. These services, which package an outcome (such as network connectivity with guaranteed uptime) with management and support, do carry an extra operating cost. Many organizations find this extra expense to be worthwhile because they essentially get a first responder as part of their team. They also have far less capital expense and exposure to loss of technology investments in storm-ravaged locations.

3. Elevated security to thwart sophisticated cyber threats. Cybercriminals are nothing if not opportunistic, preying on organizations when they're most vulnerable, such as in the aftermath of a severe weather event. That threat is compounded if an organization relies on aging security hardware and software, which can be an even easier target of sophisticated cyberattacks. A new generation of multi-layered, cloud-based network and data security strategies have emerged (such as SASE [secure access service edge] and SSE [security service edge]), giving businesses a multifaceted defense as an alternative to on-premises, appliance-based security measures. With more key business and customer-facing apps and processes moving to the cloud, a unified security architecture makes sense as a way to protect a network and the users and resources attached to it.

4. Preserving multiple communications options. Maintaining communications across multiple channels internally and externally is especially important in the aftermath of a natural disaster, not only to stay engaged with customers and suppliers, but also to maintain employee productivity. Here again, old-school business phone systems no longer suffice. A cloud-based unified communications platform that enables communications from any device, over multiple channels at once (voice, video, messaging, etc.), can be critical to maintaining business continuity.

5. A contact center that stays viable when disaster strikes. Contact centers provide an essential lifeline between a business and its customers during severe weather events and other disruptions. To keep them from going dark, many businesses are moving theirs to the cloud, often enlisting a third-party managed service provider for support.

When it comes to hurricanes, severe weather events and natural disasters, it's not a matter of if but when. In 2022 alone, communities and businesses had to contend with 37 billion-dollar weather-related disasters, according to a report from insurer AON. Organizations that proactively operationalize a business continuity plan give themselves a better chance of weathering the storm, whenever it arrives.