How Recruiters Can Ensure Their Job Postings Reach Diverse Candidates

Over the last few years, many businesses have begun recognizing the benefits of cultivating a workplace that welcomes diversity, equity and inclusion. This kind of environment not only helps the business to better cater to the changing needs of customers, but it also helps to attract and retain high-caliber talent that greatly contribute to the business's overall success.

Unfortunately, while employers are actively seeking diverse candidates, finding these applicants is proving difficult in a tight labor market. To help, 11 Newsweek Expert Forum members each share one strategy recruiters can leverage to ensure their job postings are reaching a diverse group of candidates.

1. State Your Intentions Publicly

I have noticed that an effective way of attracting a broad array of candidates to a position is to publicly state that we are looking for a "diverse pool of candidates and all are welcome to submit an application." This demonstrates our open-mindedness in considering varied levels of educational background, experiences, talents and abilities. - Tammy McCrory, McCrory Center: Behavioral Health

2. Leverage the Law of Attraction

Use the law of attraction. Build on your company values; the values you set for employees and the value that your company provides to the world will attract qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds to join your mission. Recruit and advertise broadly, and don't dummy your values down. Instead, seek to attract the best qualified candidates. If you lead, others will follow. - Margie Kiesel, Avaneer Health

3. Overhaul Your Entire Employment Ecosystem

Redefine your employee ecosystem. Start with job descriptions and then revisit requirements around high school diplomas, GEDs or college degrees. Refresh your partnerships and posts to include organizations and platforms that reach a broader audience. Also, change your hashtags. The candidates you're seeking may also be seeking you, so the goal is to become easier to find. - Karen Mangia, Salesforce

4. Consider Reorganizing Existing Talent

Despite massive layoffs in the tech sector and high inflation, the war for talent is still on as companies position themselves for the next wave of growth. Finding diverse candidates to fill open roles requires new thinking. One strategy is to repurpose existing talent to minimize the cost and impact of recruitment. This approach allows organizations to deliberately reshape future diverse teams. - Lillian Gregory, The 4D Unicorn

5. Host Weekly Career Fairs

To better understand the diversity of potential candidates and avoid relying on a sterile computer-based application process, our firm began holding weekly career fairs. During these fairs, we invite all candidates to our facility training rooms, provide refreshments, do a short organizational orientation, conduct a tour of our facility, do a Q&A session and do a walk-through of the application process. - Alan Wozniak, Business Health Matters (BHM) Executive Consulting

6. Advertise in Minority Publications

One great strategy we use for diversified job postings is to also post ads in minority college publications. Every college has a newspaper or online forum. We use those and include those at minority colleges to reach different groups of people. We also post ads at training centers for disabled people or people with special needs. - Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

7. Highlight Company Values

One strategy to ensure job postings reach a diverse group of candidates is to highlight the values that make your company culture inclusive and diverse. For example, showcase diversity initiatives, employee resource groups or company policies that support a diverse workforce. - Gergo Vari, Lensa

8. Be Transparent About Each Role

We are very clear and concise about the job description, listing commitment, experience, salary and work hours. We also always post our jobs on niche platforms. This seems to weed out the unqualified individuals best. - Tammy Sons, Tn Nursery

9. Leverage Inclusive Language

You have to get rid of gendered language and show that you care about diversity, inclusion and fairness. Studies show that using diversity-minded language can reduce bias and increase the likelihood of hiring a diverse candidate. Increasing the applicant pool can also be accomplished by highlighting the organization's diversity initiatives and advertising the position to diverse candidates. - Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting

10. Make Changes to Be More Inclusive

First, use inclusive language such as "they" or other gender-neutral pronouns. Second, make sure to clarify that you can accommodate different disabilities, needs and lifestyles. Diversity is also about diverse thinking. Make it clear that you're an innovative company by providing fewer, not more, technical requirements that restrict applicants, especially junior ones, as innovation comes from soft skills. - Jacob Mathison, Mathison Projects Inc.

11. Go Where Your Target Audience Gathers

Aside from national and trade job sites, seek publications and forums where your target audience congregates. It's not always best to just focus on the major well-known ones. Also, try to get feedback from these groups through your own employees on the best way to reach these people. - Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures