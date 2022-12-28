How to Sign Up for Ohio Sports Betting: Apps, Promos, Bonuses

Before New Year's Day arrives, bettors in the Buckeye State will have access to pre-registration offers. Many of these offers can be combined with a new user promo that will be available once the state gives operators the green light to go live.

DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook

Offer: $200 pre-launch bonus, entry to $100,000 bonus bet giveaway

Deposit required: $0

Deposit methods: online banking, credit/debit card, PayPal, ACH eCheck, Play+ prepaid card, wire transfer, DraftKings gift card, Venmo, cash

Eligible for new user offer: Yes

DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio has a sensational $200 pre-launch bonus available to prospective bettors. Any player who takes a few minutes to sign up early will receive $200 in bonus bets, which they'll be able to use on the app once it goes live. Bettors will also be entered into a $100k bonus bet giveaway. Five players will earn a $100k bonus bet to use on a betting market in the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio

Offer: $100 bonus, three-month subscription to NBA League Pass

Deposit required: $0

Deposit methods: online banking, debit card, Venmo, PayPal, credit card, Cash at Counter, PayNearMe, wire transfer, FanDuel Prepaid Play+, gift card

Eligible for new user offer: Yes

Any bettor in Ohio who signs up early with FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook will receive a $100 bonus to use on any game or player market when the app launches. Additionally, players will receive three months of NBA League Pass on FanDuel. If you take advantage of this offer, you will receive an activation code for your NBA League Pass subscription via email.

Barstool Ohio Sportsbook

Offer: $100 bonus ($50 sportsbook bonus cash, $50 mycash)

Deposit required: $0

Deposit methods: online banking, debit card, credit card, PayPal, Apple Pay, ACH eCheck, wire transfer, PayNearMe

Eligible for new user offer: Yes

Barstool Sportsbook Ohio has a sizable pre-registration bonus available to all prospective players. This comes in the form of a $100 bonus, which is comprised of two $50 bonuses. The first bonus is $50 in sportsbook bonus cash, which you can use on betting markets once the app launches. The other $50 bonus comes via mycash, which you can use to purchase Barstool Sportsbook merchandise.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio

Offer: $100 bet credit, chance to win Cleveland Cavaliers tickets

Deposit required: $20

Deposit methods: online banking, debit card, eCheck, Caesars Sportsbook Prepaid Play+, PayPal, PayNearMe

Eligible for new user offer: Yes

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio has one of the most unique pre-registration offers available in the state. First, players will receive a $100 bonus credit. This credit will be eligible for use on any NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball or soccer game. Any player who pre-registers will also be entered into a contest for Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.

BetMGM Ohio

Offer: $200 bonus

Deposit required: $0

Deposit methods: online banking, VIP preferred ACH transfer, PayPal, debit card, credit card, MGM Rewards Mastercard, instant bank transfer, PayNearMe, TAPPP, bank wire transfer, BetMGM Play+, GAMEON card

Eligible for new user offer: No

BetMGM Ohio has an enormous $200 pre-launch bonus available to any prospective sports bettor. As soon as the BetMGM app launches in the Buckeye State, you'll be able to use your bonus across multiple games in various sports leagues. BetMGM also features one of the most extensive lists of daily odds boosts and in-app promos, which provide even more value for being a sportsbook user.

PointsBet Ohio

Offer: $200 bet credits, $500 bonus bets at launch

Deposit required: $0

Deposit methods: online banking, debit card, credit card, ACH eCheck, PayNearMe

Eligible for new user offer: Yes

The pre-launch offer from PointsBet Ohio is truly unique. Any bettor who takes the time to pre-register will receive a $200 bonus in bet credits. This will convey $50 at a time over each of your first four weeks as a player. PointsBet will also give you the chance to secure five $100 bets, which you can use over each of your first five days as a player when the app goes live.

bet365 Ohio

Offer: $100 bonus

Deposit required: $0

Deposit methods: online banking, PayPal, PayNearMe, Skrill, paysafecard, cash, bet365 Mastercard, debit card, credit card

Eligible for new user offer: Yes

The folks at bet365 Ohio are offering prospective players a significant $100 bonus in bet credits for those who pre-register today. As if that weren't enough, bettors will also be able to lock-in a bet $1, get $200 offer after the sportsbook goes live in the Buckeye State. If you add up the pre-launch and live offers, you'll have $300 available to you almost immediately when you pre-register and sign up fully on launch day.

Tipico Ohio

Offer: $150 bonus

Deposit required: $10

Deposit methods: online banking, ACH eCheck, credit card, debit card, Cash at the cage, PayPal, Apple Pay, wire transfer

Eligible for new user offer: Yes

Tipico Ohio has one of the bigger guaranteed bonuses in the Buckeye State. Players who sign up early and deposit $10 or more will receive a $150 bonus in bet credits. If you were to take advantage of this offer, you'd start of with an immediate 15x return on your initial deposit.

Betfred Ohio

Offer: $20 bonus bet

Deposit required: $0

Deposit methods:

Eligible for new user offer: Yes

The final sportsbook in our how to sign up for Ohio sports betting guide is Betfred Ohio. This sportsbook has the smallest guaranteed bonus bet at $20, however their new user offer after launch is a substantial one. In fact, those who sign up after launch day can lock-in up to $1,111 in bonus credit from Betfred Ohio.

