Listen to How Snow Leopard Cubs Communicate in Adorable Video

If you've ever wondered what a baby snow leopard sounds like, well, today is your lucky day.

The Tanganyika Wildlife Park (@tanganyikawildlifepark), based in Goddard, Kansas, shared an adorable video of their 6-week-old snow leopard cubs to TikTok on June 26. The adorable sounds have been compared to everything from "TV static" to a "demon screech."

"They were definitely saying 'it's time to feed me,'" Samantha Russak, curator of research and welfare at the wildlife park, told Newsweek. "They are constantly looking for more milk and will come running right over to the door for feeding time and very loudly demand to be fed."

Screenshot of the snow-leopard cubs in their pen. The 6-week-old animals have melted hearts online with their adorable sounds. @tanganyikawildlifepark

Born on May 14, the cubs were born to Aang and Pabu, adult snow leopards that also live at the zoo.

"Adult snow leopards are solitary, so we rotate our adults onto exhibit, meaning a different snow leopard is in that exhibit each day," Russak said. "Mom and dad were only together for a short time to breed and then they eagerly went back to their solitude."

The brothers are unnamed, as the zoo gives its newborns time to develop their personalities before choosing a moniker. At the moment, the cubs spend most of their time wrestling with each other and playing with their toys. That is, until they get hungry.

"They are completely different cats though once their bellies are full—cuddly, snuggly, and ready for a nap," Russak said.

The cute clip shows the babies pawing against the wall of their enclosure for attention, squeaking softly. However, one of the cubs clearly gets sick of waiting, suddenly letting out a majestic wail that one TikTok user dubbed a "demon screech." Shortly afterward, the pair begin wrestling, gently chirping again.

One of the snow leopard brothers makes a noise in their pen. The animal's high-pitched yell was compared to a "demon screech" by TikTok users. @tanganyikawildlifepark

"I think the technical term for the 'demon screech' is exactly that," Russak said. "Screeching, or high-pitched yelling, is generally how it's described, but I think 'demon screech' captures it a bit better."

Russak added that these sounds are typical for baby snow leopards, but they also grunt when they're content. "Adult snow leopards don't screech like these little ones do, but you might hear an adult grunt," she said.

"Adults might also hiss, growl, or chuff. Despite being bigger in size, snow leopards are unlike other big cats, [such as] lions or tigers, in that they cannot roar."

Meat will soon be added to the cubs' diet, but they are currently teething. This means they're nibbling on everything from blankets to zookeeper's fingers.

The snow leopard cubs wrestle in their pen. At the moment, the brothers spend most of their time eating, wrestling and playing with their toys. @tanganyikawildlifepark

"This is the time we work on manners and encourage them to teethe on toys, not people," Russak said. "One of our main goals in hand-raising big cats is to teach them how to best interact with their human caretakers in a way that is safe and stress-free for both animals and people."

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the baby snow leopards and their sweet sounds, with the video receiving over 4.4 million views.

