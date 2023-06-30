Funny

Listen to How Snow Leopard Cubs Communicate in Adorable Video

By
Funny Animals Cats TikTok Zoo

If you've ever wondered what a baby snow leopard sounds like, well, today is your lucky day.

The Tanganyika Wildlife Park (@tanganyikawildlifepark), based in Goddard, Kansas, shared an adorable video of their 6-week-old snow leopard cubs to TikTok on June 26. The adorable sounds have been compared to everything from "TV static" to a "demon screech."

"They were definitely saying 'it's time to feed me,'" Samantha Russak, curator of research and welfare at the wildlife park, told Newsweek. "They are constantly looking for more milk and will come running right over to the door for feeding time and very loudly demand to be fed."

6-week-old snow leopard cubs in their pen
Screenshot of the snow-leopard cubs in their pen. The 6-week-old animals have melted hearts online with their adorable sounds. @tanganyikawildlifepark

Born on May 14, the cubs were born to Aang and Pabu, adult snow leopards that also live at the zoo.

"Adult snow leopards are solitary, so we rotate our adults onto exhibit, meaning a different snow leopard is in that exhibit each day," Russak said. "Mom and dad were only together for a short time to breed and then they eagerly went back to their solitude."

The brothers are unnamed, as the zoo gives its newborns time to develop their personalities before choosing a moniker. At the moment, the cubs spend most of their time wrestling with each other and playing with their toys. That is, until they get hungry.

"They are completely different cats though once their bellies are full—cuddly, snuggly, and ready for a nap," Russak said.

The cute clip shows the babies pawing against the wall of their enclosure for attention, squeaking softly. However, one of the cubs clearly gets sick of waiting, suddenly letting out a majestic wail that one TikTok user dubbed a "demon screech." Shortly afterward, the pair begin wrestling, gently chirping again.

One snow leopard cub yelling
One of the snow leopard brothers makes a noise in their pen. The animal's high-pitched yell was compared to a "demon screech" by TikTok users. @tanganyikawildlifepark

"I think the technical term for the 'demon screech' is exactly that," Russak said. "Screeching, or high-pitched yelling, is generally how it's described, but I think 'demon screech' captures it a bit better."

Russak added that these sounds are typical for baby snow leopards, but they also grunt when they're content. "Adult snow leopards don't screech like these little ones do, but you might hear an adult grunt," she said.

"Adults might also hiss, growl, or chuff. Despite being bigger in size, snow leopards are unlike other big cats, [such as] lions or tigers, in that they cannot roar."

Meat will soon be added to the cubs' diet, but they are currently teething. This means they're nibbling on everything from blankets to zookeeper's fingers.

Baby snow leopards cubs wrestling
The snow leopard cubs wrestle in their pen. At the moment, the brothers spend most of their time eating, wrestling and playing with their toys. @tanganyikawildlifepark

"This is the time we work on manners and encourage them to teethe on toys, not people," Russak said. "One of our main goals in hand-raising big cats is to teach them how to best interact with their human caretakers in a way that is safe and stress-free for both animals and people."

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the baby snow leopards and their sweet sounds, with the video receiving over 4.4 million views.

"We do not deserve Snow Leopards," commented ScrubsDoes A Thing.

"If deadly ??? why friend shaped ???" asked Mrs O'Hara.

"Snow leopard baby says tv static," wrote Cornus.

"It went from adorable, demon screech, and back to adorable," posted Snow Lovelace.

"Me: 'Aw, that so cute!' Kitty: 'ÀÀÀÀÀHHHHH,'" wrote lon3wolf65.

"*Screams into oblivion*," posted 1971 Mustand Mach 1.

"Bro said 'SCREEEEEEECH'," commented Asher Kaylynn.

"THEY ARE TOO CUTE!" wrote DarkFluff. "[I don't care] IF THEY SOUND LIKE A BLENDER."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC