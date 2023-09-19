How Stray Cat Became Part of Dog's Family Is Blowing Minds: 'Crazy Stalker'

A former stray kitten has melted hearts online after her new owner shared the story of how the young cat made her way into her family.

The video, shared on TikTok on Monday under the username @milaplusmika, shows the kitten following the woman and her Maltipoo, Mika, around over and over again. She refuses to leave them alone until she finally manages to get a place in their hearts and their home.

A caption along with the clip reads: "Now even a year ago when my then stray kitty stalked us literally day and night. So obsessed!!! She wouldn't even let my dog go potty! It got so bad I would have to pick my dog up and carry her back home at times and I could barely walk back too. So how could you not take her in?!" It is followed by: "Never met such a crazy stalker in my life!"

The poster ended up adopting the kitten, which she renamed Mila. The two pets are now inseparable, and spend their days annoying each other, just like real siblings.

A gray kitten walks in the grass. A young cat has gone viral after her new owner revealed how she managed to get herself adopted. Getty Images

If you're a cat owner, you will know for sure that your cat was the one that chose you, not vice versa. But have you ever wondered how felines choose their favorite person?

The pet wellbeing experts at Rover say that cats choose their favorite human based on a combination of circumstances, resources and personality.

"Communication with your cat is key," the Rover website states, adding that the best cat-human relationships are those in which the owner adapts to the pet's preferred style of communication.

"That communication style may not include physical touch—being a cat's favorite person doesn't necessarily mean they want you to pet. A cat's favorite person may be the one who makes them feel comfortable and safe just by being in the same room with them," the Rover experts say.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 373,000 views and 62,000 likes on the platform.

One user, fruitloops898, commented: "Korats and Russian blues are very affectionate and clingy!! I have a 10-year-old korat myself she looks exactly like yours." And Klotus posted: "She could smell the safety and love with you both."

AJ Jimenez wrote: "She was asking you to take her home." And ICY added: "That part where she decided to make you both family was the best part, and the scent marking she was doing.. hers before you knew it."

Newsweek reached out to @milaplusmika for comment via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.