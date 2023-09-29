Looking In Someone's Eyes Can Reveal If They Have An STI

Our eyes may communicate many things—and that may include signs about a person's sexual health too.

While you might think that a sexually transmitted infection (STI) wouldn't have an impact on a person's vision, it turns out that their eyes could reveal some telltale signs. The rising number of STIs is a concern to many, but optometrists have drawn a link between the higher transmission rates and the increased number of eye infections.

Dr. Catherine Heyman, the founding dean of High Point University's School of Optometry in High Point, North Carolina, told Newsweek that "optometrists have seen an increase in eye infections caused by STIs."

"All eye infections caused by STIs can be very serious and cause permanent vision loss if not treated urgently. Chlamydia and gonorrhea can cause conjunctivitis, leading to redness, itchiness, and discharge. They may also bring blurred vision due to mucous or pus, and sensitivity to light.

A stock image of an eyeball pictured up close. Optometrists have revealed the signs to look out for which could reveal whether a person has an STI by looking at their eyes. Pawel Kacperek/Getty Images

"Ocular syphilis can affect almost any part of the eye and can cause a wide range of vision problems, including uveitis, retinitis, and optic neuritis, which can lead to blurred vision, vision loss, or visual field defects."

She notes that if these infections are left untreated, they can potentially lead to corneal damage and long-term vision impairment.

STIs are usually passed from one individual to another through sexual activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis are among the most common infections, and when left untreated, they can lead to serious health complications, including infertility.

Data from the CDC revealed that gonorrhea and chlamydia rates increased by 4 percent in 2021, while syphilis surged by almost 32 percent. The report suggests that there were more than 2.5 million STI cases identified between 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, there were 133,954 reported cases of syphilis in the U.S., but that grew to 176,713 cases by 2021, leading to what the CDC calls an "STI epidemic," with continuously escalating infections. The CDC has urged public health sectors and local health authorities to increase their STI prevention efforts.

The chart below, provided by Statista, shows STD statistics in the USA. The information highlights a surge in cases since the turn of the century, reaching 2.46 million cases of gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia in 2018.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Dr. Heyman explained that these STIs can cause eye infections as a result of "direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person," or if an infected person "touches their eye after touching the infected area."

She continued: "One concern is that these infections can be initially misdiagnosed and managed incorrectly because they masquerade as a less severe infection, allowing the infection to worsen before proper treatment is initiated.

"Optometrists who practice at student health clinics on college campuses have raised the awareness of the profession to be on the lookout for these types of infections."

To reduce the prolific rates of infection that are being seen at present, Dr. Heyman insists that "proper hygiene is the key." She implores people to wash their hands regularly, to never share cosmetics, towels or pillowcases, and to use protection during sexual activity.

Dr. Catherine Heyman, the founding dean of High Point University’s School of Optometry in High Point. Dr Heyman has seen a higher rate of eye infections over recent years, insisting that it's down to an increase in STI transmission. Dr. Catherine Heyman

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.