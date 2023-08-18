How Wagner's Khasham 'Massacre' Hints at Group's Future Role

The Wagner Group's first tangle with a NATO force did not go well. The Battle of Khasham—the name given to a failed 2018 attack by Wagner fighters and Syrian allies on American troops in eastern Syria—laid bare the limits of Russian President Vladimir Putin's shadow army, which before his full-scale invasion of Ukraine thrived in the murk of Moscow's foreign operations.

The Wagnerites that blundered into American and allied Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria paid dearly for their ambition. Hundreds of mercenary and Syrian fighters were killed in four hours of intense combat, with the American soldiers—among whom there were no casualties—calling in punishing artillery and air support.

"They tore us to pieces, put us through hell," one Wagner fighter said in a purportedly intercepted post-battle phone call published later. "The Yankees made their point."

In the years since, the Wagner threat has evolved. Its fighters have retained influence in Syria, established a presence across several African nations, and played a central role in Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.

Members of the Wagner Group sit atop of a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. The mercenaries face an uncertain post-mutiny future. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Since the failure of a June mutiny against the Russian Defense Ministry, Wagner and its financier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, are untethered. The group's deal to accept exile in Belarus appears shaky, and new opportunities beckon in Africa. Rumors of a return to Russia—and even Ukraine—abound. NATO's tense frontiers with Belarus and Russia are also reportedly in the sights of the homeless Wagnerites.

But for a weakened, lighter armed and rootless Wagner Group, NATO nations will be too formidable for a conventional test. Informed by memories of Khasham, Prigozhin and his mercenaries appear more likely to pivot back to their African operations while the group reconstitutes and repairs the damage done by "the coup that wasn't."

"I do not think that Wagner are planned to be used in any meaningful sense, in a conventional way, against a NATO nation," Mark Voyger—a former special adviser for Russian and Eurasian affairs to then-commander of U.S. Army Europe General Ben Hodges—told Newsweek.

"That would be suicidal, judging from the outcome of the battle in Syria five years ago."

The Wagner Arc

Five years on from Khasham, the Wagner group had transitioned to one of Russia's most valuable armed assets. Its roster ballooned to tens of thousands of fighters, many drawn from Russian prisons. Its casualty lists ballooned, too, the unprepared convicts reportedly thrown into meat-grinder battles on Ukraine's devastated eastern front.

Wagner leaders—primarily the oligarch-turned-warlord Prigozhin, a longtime Putin loyalist—carefully cultivated the Wagner legend. In June, Prigozhin's long-running public crusade against the Russian Defense Ministry erupted into a short-lived mutiny, with Wagner fighters charging to within 125 miles of Moscow.

Wagner survived the rebellion. Prigozhin made a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile in Belarus under the watch of President Alexander Lukashenko. Thousands of his mercenaries agreed to join him. Thousands more were incorporated into the regular Russian military, along with the group's heavy vehicles and weapons.

Fallen from Moscow's grace, Wagner's remaining forces are considering where to turn. Hundreds are thought to be training Lukashenko's troops. Others are expected to head to Libya, Sudan and elsewhere in Africa, where Prigozhin has established a lucrative web of interests and local alliances. Nations on NATO's eastern flank, meanwhile, are worried that Wagner is looking at Europe.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been sounding the alarm, bolstering their border forces and warning that Wagner's presence will only exacerbate longtime frontier tensions.

Lithuanian border guards during a patrol along the Belarusian border on July 10, 2023, in Dieveniskes, Lithuania. Eastern NATO nations have been reinforcing their frontiers fearing provocations by Wagner Group forces relocated to Belarus. Omar Marques/Getty Images

Few expect the rump Wagner to pose a serious threat, despite Lukashenko's hints.

"The Russians like to stab their enemies in the back when they're relaxed, when they're distracted, when they're weaker," Voyger said. "They never announce their intention to attack so openly.

"They've been deprived of their heavy weaponry. They cannot roll the tanks even if they wanted to, simply because they most likely don't have them. Those borders, especially Poland, are heavily fortified. And the Polish have mustered additional forces there. I'm not concerned about a conventional invasion force."

But Wagner could well return to its irregular roots.

"Definitely there could be provocations," Voyger said. "There could be cross-border penetrations by subversive units or individuals trying to cross the border. Maybe they would be mixed with immigrants, journalists and civilians, pretending to be refugees from the war or conscription dodgers.

"There are all sorts of pretexts. It's a way for them to penetrate European Union countries, especially the eastern flank....Maybe some of them will be used for assassinations, if necessary. I see them as a hybrid force there. As an irregular force that allows Putin—and Lukashenko—plausible deniability."

What's Next for Wagner?

Unconfirmed reports suggest Wagner fighters might already be leaving Belarus amid a payment dispute. Newsweek has reached out to the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries for comment.

Samuel Ramani, the author of Russia in Africa and an associate fellow at the British Royal United Services Institute think tank, told Newsweek this month: "There's really not much use, from a strategic perspective, for Wagner to be clustered in Belarus right now. It's natural that they would want to be going elsewhere. And Russia will be their stop-off point.

"The next step is that they would probably be used to strengthen Russia's presence in Africa. Maybe they'll start in Libya, maybe these forces will try to get into Niger," where Prigozhin is making public overtures to the newly empowered junta.

"Some of them will probably be deactivated, and they might return one day even to the front line in Ukraine."

Ukrainian soldiers take part in military drills simulating a possible attack in the area of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, close to the border with Belarus, on February 20, 2023. The region was invaded by Russian forces in February 2022, and later liberated by Ukrainian forces. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Moscow's disastrous war on its neighbor looks unlikely to ease or end soon. Russian troops are currently defending against Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive in the southeast while pushing their own diversionary attack in the northeast. Fall and winter will bring mud and ice, likely ending significant operations until early 2024. Then, both sides will again be looking to seize the initiative.

Wagner remnants in Belarus might yet offer the Kremlin opportunities on Ukraine's northern border, where Russia's February 2022 invasion was soundly defeated.

"What really concerns me is not an attack on NATO, but potentially a diversion operation against Ukraine from the north," Voyger said. "These guys are highly toxic. They're radioactive material. It's difficult to imagine how Lukashenko will be happy to have them there indefinitely doing nothing, just training his forces.

"Africa or Ukraine, that's the only direction that I see. Plus, of course, harassing Poland and Lithuania."