How To Watch 49ers vs. Chargers NFL Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

It's almost time for regular season action in the National Football League. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Chargers for both teams' third and final preseason game.

This week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Brock Purdy won the starting quarterback job over Sam Darnold and Trey Lance. During the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers moved from the 12th pick to the 3rd selection to take Lance out of North Dakota State University.

Lance going from third pick to third string in less than three years will be tough for him to bounce back from. However, Shanahan said the 49ers aren't throwing in the towel on the young quarterback.

"I mean, this isn't where we're giving up on Trey. This is more of how Brock played in his seven games, which was decided before the season started, and how Sam's looked," Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday after practice. "They've both looked good, but we have to make a decision here. You only get so many reps at it. We feel Sam separated himself starting about 10 days ago, and we've got to keep it real in that way."

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles during the first half of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California

Purdy should be the starter against the Chargers. Shanahan told reporters he wants all his starters to play in the final preseason before the regular season kickoff on September 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 49ers are a loaded team with stars like Christian McCaffrey and Nick Bosa. If they can get a consistent quarterback they're a Super Bowl contender.

The 49ers made it to the NFC Championship game. Still, they wilted as the team had injuries to Purdy and Lance, leaving a hobbled Purdy to finish the game against an aggressive Philadelphia Eagle defense. Lance and Darnold should also see action.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert should make his preseason debut. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league and will likely play at least a quarter before giving way to Easton Stick.

A healthy Herbert allows the Chargers to compete in a rugged AFC West featuring the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

Stick has been solid this preseason, with 342 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions over two games. Charger receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams could appear with Herbert to get live reps before the Charger's September 10 opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Fans wanting to see something resembling a regular season game should tune in for the first half to see each team's starters play against each other. Let's look at how to watch the game and betting info.

How to watch 49ers vs Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers wrap up their preseason slate with a trip to Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Friday, August 25, at 10:00 ET with a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network will air the game for those in the national audience. KPIX 5 and The CW will broadcast the matchup in the greater Bay Area and other parts of Northern California.

Locals in Los Angeles can watch on their local CBS station.

Betting info 49ers-Chargers

BetMGM Sportsbook has the 49ers favored by -7.5 points against the Chargers. The 7.5-point spread would be significant for a regular season game. It's enormous for a preseason game, which could be unpredictable. The money line for the contest has the Chargers at +260, which means a $100 wager would pay out $260 if the Chargers win. The 49ers at -350 means a bettor must gamble $350 to win $100. The over/under is set at 37.5 points.