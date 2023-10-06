How to Watch 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

If you're looking for a Week 5 game with playoff implications and a renewal of a classic rivalry, you're in for a treat when the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

During his weekly press conference, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't deny the importance of playing well against the 49ers. He owned his struggles against the 49ers and said his play would improve against the best defenses in the NFL.

Last season, the Cowboys were eliminated by the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, with Prescott throwing two interceptions in the 19-12 loss. In the 2021 season, the Cowboys lost against the 49ers in the wild card round 23-17.

"We're confident in what we've got," Prescott told reporters after Thursday's practice. "A lot of good will come from this and the changes versus the past year of playing against these guys. For one, my play. Simple as that. Go back and turn on that tape. I wasn't my best in either of those games and wasn't close to it. The last one, 2-3 plays away from winning that game."

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Prescott led the league in interceptions last season but has only one through four games compared to four touchdowns with 908 passing yards this season. Dallas enters the game on the heels of a 38-3 win against the New England Patriots. Prescott and the Cowboys will get a big test against the undefeated 49ers.

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey scored four touchdowns in the team's victory last week against the Arizona Cardinals, who handed the Cowboys their sole loss of the 2023 season. McCaffrey has a league-leading 459 rushing yards and is the focal point of an offense that has averaged more than 30 points per game.

These teams have met in six NFC Championship games, and despite the 49ers winning the last two playoff games, Dallas has a 5-4 edge in the playoffs. Including the playoffs and regular season, the series is tied 19-19-1.

"We understand the history of the 49ers-Cowboys," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said during Wednesday's press conference. "I'm happy that we've been able to make it a matchup that people can get excited about."

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys

The 49ers will host the Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

NBC will air the game with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) calling the action. Fans can stream via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Betting info for 49ers vs. Cowboys

According to Friday's odds on BetMGM, the 49ers are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 45. The Cowboys are +150 on the money line and the 49ers are -185. A wager of $100 would cash out $250 if the Cowboys pull off an upset.