How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams Week 2 Game: TV, Betting Info

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams enter their Week 2 matchup 1-0 after convincing wins to open the 2023 season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey ran for 152 yards and a score, and the 49ers blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-7. The Rams beat a Seattle Seahawks team that made the playoffs last season, 30-13. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was back under center for the Rams after an injury-filled, 5-12 season in 2022.

The two NFC West foes will face off on Sunday with an early-season divisional win on the line. Here's what to know ahead of this Week 2 matchup.

Christian McCaffrey (23) of the San Francisco 49ers rushes as Trent Williams (71) blocks against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 49ers defeated the Steelers, 30-7. Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

TV, Streaming Information for 49ers vs. Rams

The 49ers and Rams face off in their Week 2 NFC West showdown at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will air on FOX for fans in both markets. Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) will be on the call.

The game will also be available to stream on NFL+, the Fox Sports app, Fubo and other platforms. Fans can watch the game via the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Aiyuk Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 1 performance, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Aiyuk caught all eight of his targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco's blowout win over the Steelers. The fourth-year pro out of Arizona State set a career high in receiving yards in the game and matched his personal single-game best in touchdown receptions.

Aiyuk seems to think the 49ers can continue to excel on offense in Week 2 and beyond, particularly because of Purdy.

"He plays with an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency," Aiyuk said, via 49ers Web Zone. "It's like a mix of poise and urgency. He's never too lagged. He's just always on point. He's on point. He's ready to go. He plays with that swag that just bleeds all the way down to the rest of the offense, down to the rest of the team, that everybody can build off. Like I said, he has 'it.'"

Rams Wide Receivers Shine Without Kupp

The Rams placed All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve ahead of Week 1.

So it came as a bit of a surprise when the Rams passing game tore apart Seattle's secondary. Stafford threw for 334 yards on the day. Most of his passes were caught by largely unknown players. Third-year pro Tutu Atwell caught six passes for 119 yards, while rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua accounted for another 119 yards on 10 catches.

Atwell had never reached 100 receiving yards through his first two NFL seasons. And Nacua's first game was certainly a productive one. Kupp will be out until at least Week 5. In the meantime, Stafford seems to have found a few new favorite targets.

"Did a great job," Stafford said postgame. "It's what I've been seeing in practice, and those guys gotta take a lot of confidence from going out there in practice and making plays like that. And, again, there's a few I want back with both of those guys that could've been an even better day."

Betting Line, Over/Under for 49ers-Rams

Caesars Sportsbook lists the 49ers as eight-point favorites over the Rams as of Thursday morning. The over/under on the game is listed at 44.5 points.