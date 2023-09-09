How to Watch Aaron Rodgers Debut With the New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

Aaron Rodgers will debut as the New York Jets' starting quarterback on Monday, closing out NFL Week 1 in a game against AFC East rival Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers arrived in New York after spending nearly two decades with the Green Bay Packers and winning a Super Bowl.

During HBO's Hard Knocks episodes, he clarified that he intends to help the Jets win one as well.

"I grew up watching old VHS tapes of the Super Bowls, so obviously, I know about 'The Guarantee' and Broadway Joe [Namath]," Rodgers said. "I noticed walking in this morning that the Super Bowl III trophy looks a little lonely."

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets waits in the tunnel prior to a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The four-time MVP has a loaded offense, with Super Bowl champion wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. joining last season's offensive rookie of the year, Garrett Wilson. Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall provide a prodigious punch as running backs.

Expectations are high for the Jets as they attempt to end a 12-year playoff drought, which is the longest in the NFL. While the Jets are trying to get to the postseason, the Bills are trying to repeat as AFC East division champions and bring a Super Bowl to a Buffalo fanbase starved for a title.

Josh Allen is back for another season as the Bills quarterback. Allen is a great passer and a dangerous runner. He's succeeded in running the ball against the Jets with six rushing touchdowns in nine games. Allen averages 50.7 rushing yards on 7.8 attempts per game against the Jets.

Last season, the Jets and Bills split their season series. The Bills were 13-3 and lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Bills were a balanced team on offense and defense last season. Buffalo scored 28.4 points per game (second in the league), and the Bills defense conceded 17.9 (second).

One of the reasons the Jets went out of their way to sign Rodgers was because the offense was 29th in the league in scoring average at 17.4 per game. The Jets had a 7-10 record, with the defense keeping them in games with a fourth-best 17.4 point per game points allowed average.

How to Watch Jets vs. Bills

The New York Jets will host the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, or as Rodgers nicknamed it, JetLife Stadium, on Monday Night Football on September 11 for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. ESPN will air the game with Joe Buck on play-by-play, Troy Aikman as an analyst, and Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.

Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter on WGR 550 for fans in Buffalo. Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Marty Lyons (analyst) will call the game on the Jets side on WEPN-FM and ESPN New York 98.7

Betting Info Jets vs. Bills

Despite being the road team, the Bills are a 2.5-point favorite as of Friday on BetMGM. The over/under is 45.5.