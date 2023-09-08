How To Watch No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas: TV, Betting Info

On Saturday, No. 11 Texas (1-0) quarterback Quinn Ewers gets an opportunity to finish what he started last season when the Longhorns travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to play No. 3 Alabama.

Ewers had 134 yards on 9-12 passing in the first quarter during the 20-19 loss for Texas in Austin last season. He dropped back for a pass near the Alabama end zone and got hit by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner, who got called for a roughing the passer penalty on the play.

Ewers got injured on the Turner hit and didn't return to the contest. Future No. 8 NFL draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons, Bijan Robinson, scored a touchdown two plays later, but Ewers leaving the game put the Longhorns at a disadvantage.

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on as Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 02, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban expects a motivated Ewers to show up ready to play.

"He's a really good player, very good passer, very accurate with a ball, good decision-maker," Saban said during his weekly coaching show. "He will run if he needs to to get a first down. He does a great job with their offense. He reads coverages well, he's accurate with the ball, he's got really good skill guys outside, they'll take advantage of that."

Ewers was 19 of 30 for 260 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions last week in the Longhorn's win against Rice.

Alabama starting quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 72 percent of his passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 48 yards and two scores last week in Alabama's 56-7 rout against Middle Tennessee State.

Saban went with a smash-mouth style, running the ball 40 times for 205 yards with Milroe as the leading rusher.

Bama's home dominance

Alabama's last loss at home was in 2019 to LSU, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who recently became the highest-paid player in the NFL. Before that, the Ole Miss Rebels, coached by Hugh Freeze, defeated Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

If you've seen the Johnny Manziel documentary on Netflix, you are familiar with the time before the Ole Miss victory when Manziel built his legend in 2012 by leading Texas A&M to an upset win against the Tide. Since the 2013 season, Alabama is 67-2 at home, including a 13-1 record against ranked opponents.

How to watch Texas vs. Alabama

This game will get big-time treatment from ESPN, starting with the pregame show College GameDay airing live from Tuscaloosa. The show runs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU and is Alabama's 17th appearance on "College GameDay."

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Series History

Alabama and Texas have played 10 times, and the Longhorns lead the series 7-2-1. However, Alabama won the last two contests, including the previous season and the 2009 BCS Championship Game.

This game will be the first time since 1902 that the Longhorns have made the trip to Alabama's campus for a game.

Betting info Bama vs. Texas

Alabama is favored by seven points as of Friday on BetMGM. That's typically a significant number for two teams ranked in the top 15, but Bama's home record under Saban makes it more than reasonable. The over/under is 53.5 for the contest, suggesting a potential high-scoring affair.