How To Watch Bears vs. Chiefs Week 3 Game: TV, Betting Info

In the modern NFL, the best teams have a star quarterback under center. The Kansas City Chiefs currently have one; the Chicago Bears, try as they might, do not. Patrick Mahomes has proven to be an all-world talent, and Justin Fields has shown flashes of potential without putting it all together.

On Sunday, those two men will be juxtaposed against each other. And while it might seem like a mismatch, the Bears and the Chiefs will both want to make a statement this weekend. It's easy to write off Week 3 as a meaningless early-season meeting, but this is the NFL. Every game has meaningful stakes.

With that in mind, here's your viewing guide for Chicago's trip west to Kansas City.

Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers. The signal-caller will be in the spotlight during Week 3. Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

How to Watch Bears vs. Chiefs

In recent years, Kansas City has become a fixture in the NFL's primetime windows. And while their Week 3 meeting with Chicago might not be at night, it will still command a sizable audience.

When the two teams take the field at Arrowhead (Sunday, September 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET), Fox's Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call. The game will be broadcast to most of the country, with only the south and a few scattered pockets getting the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game instead.

If you are outside of the Chiefs vs. Bears window and want to catch the action, though, you can always turn to streaming. A variety of services, including NFL+ and YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket, are available for out-of-market viewing.

Can Justin Fields Handle the Heat?

While the Bears quarterback has shown flashes of potential, especially with his legs, he's yet to truly find his feet at the NFL level. That would already place him in the spotlight—a signal-caller can only struggle for so long before pressure mounts—but Fields threw some additional fuel on the fire.

After the Bears fell in Tampa during Week 2, the QB suggested that he wasn't playing like himself.

"You know, could be coaching, I think," Fields said, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "At the end of the day, they are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can't be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week, and then when the game comes, it's time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more."

The QB later clarified those comments, taking responsibility for his play and saying that he'd been taken out of context.

#Bears QB Justin Fields just spoke again and wanted to clarify his comments from earlier today. He stated that he was taken out of context when tweets were being circulated with just the word "coaching" and not his full explanation.



(📽️ @KRoseSharkey)pic.twitter.com/7QN8EZdNdx https://t.co/s04DQfNw2R — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2023

Whether you agree with Fields or not, those comments have thrust him into the spotlight. It's also worth noting that the Chiefs defense won't make things easy for him. While KC's offense usually steals the show, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has only allowed 30 points (the third-fewest in the league) across two games. Chris Jones also made an impact in Week 2, and the defensive tackle should only be in better condition this weekend.

That all combines to put Fields under pressure, both on and off the field. Can he handle it and prove he's capable of handling the NFL heat? Or will he crumble and give his doubters more ammunition?

The Chiefs Offense Has a Perfect Chance to Get Rolling

While the KC offense has largely been outshone by their defensive peers this season. A visit from the Bears, however, could be just what they need to turn the corner.

While two games are a small sample size, Chicago has surrendered the second-most points (65) and the fourth-most yards (766). Their pass defense has been porous, which is exactly what Patrick Mahomes will want to hear.

The Chiefs' QB hasn't been the problem, but his receiving corps has yet to fully click. Spreading the ball around isn't bad, per se, but there's something to be said for establishing a reliable second target beyond Travis Kelce. A comfortable Week 3 matchup could be the perfect chance to get everyone in rhythm and feeling positive ahead of tougher tests.

It will also be interesting to see how far KC can push their ground game; they're a throw-first team, but every offense needs a bit of thunder to balance out the lightning.

On the whole, this is a game that the Chiefs will feel comfortable heading into. It won't be satisfying just to win; a victory will ideally come with some tangible improvements.

Bears vs. Chiefs Betting Line, Over/Under

Based on the two teams' respective quarterback situations, you'd probably expect this game to be a bit one-sided. The oddsmakers, at least as of Thursday, September 21, agree.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Chiefs as a hefty 12.5-point favorite. The Over/Under is also set at 48.5 points.