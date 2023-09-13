How to Watch Bears vs. Bucs Week 2 Game: TV, Betting Info

The Chicago Bears visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an NFC showdown in Week 2 of the NFL season. And both teams are feeling very different coming off of their Week 1 performances.

In the first game of the post-Tom Brady era, the Bucs upset the defending NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings on the road. New starting quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 20-17 win.

As for Chicago, Week 1 ended with a familiar result. The Bears lost at home, 38-20, to the rival Green Bay Packers. It marked Chicago's ninth straight loss to the Packers and the team's 11th consecutive defeat overall dating to last season. Quarterback Justin Fields was sacked four times and the Bears committed two turnovers in a sloppy loss.

Will Mayfield and the Bucs improve to 2-0 this weekend? Or can the Bears overcome some early-season adversity in Tampa?

Here's a look at this Week 2 matchup.

Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

TV, Streaming Information for Bears vs. Bucs

The Bears-Buccaneers game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game will air on FOX for fans in both markets. Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline) will be on the call.

The game will also be available to stream via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Bears WR Chase Claypool's Effort Criticized

Chase Claypool's first full season with the Chicago Bears is not off to a good start.

The Bears traded for the 6-foot-4 wide receiver ahead of last season's trade deadline. The pick Chicago sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Claypool (its second-rounder) ending up being the 32nd overall pick in April's draft—cornerback Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State. Bears fans aren't liking the early returns on the trade. Claypool didn't catch a pass on two targets in Chicago's Week 1 loss.

Several users on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to criticize Claypool's effort during the game, particularly when he was supposed to be blocking.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said at a Wednesday press conference that he has spoken with Claypool regarding his Week 1 performance. Eberflus was asked if the Bears would consider deactivating Claypool for Week 2 in favor of wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

"We're looking at all possibilities right now," Eberflus said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. "I'm not going to talk about who's going to be up or down for the game for obvious reasons. We're looking at all things to make our team better."

Bucs RB Says Mayfield Deciphered Signals

The Bucs faced an early touchdown deficit in their eventual win over the Vikings. And after entering halftime tied in Minnesota, Tampa Bay's 10 second-half points proved to be enough for the win. After the game, Mayfield said the Bucs going up-tempo toward the end of the first half got the offense into a good rhythm.

But that might not be the only reason Tampa Bay's offense started to wake up.

Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White said Wednesday on the Buccaneers Radio Network that Mayfield figured out Minnesota's defensive signals during the game.

"I just remember Bake came in the locker room, literally at halftime, he said, 'I got it. We got all these signals,'" White said. "We're in there talking as an offense and he's like, 'I know all these signals. If they do this, they're going into Cover 2. If they do this, they're going into Cover 3. Every time I alert this and they do this signal, they're dropping back to this.' And I'm like, 'Wow, that's amazing.'...I was just listening to him and we were listening to him and we just kind of understood."

Mayfield and the Bucs face a defense that may not need much deciphering this week, if Week 1 was any indication. The Bears defense allowed 329 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers last weekend. Green Bay converted nine of its 16 third downs and did not turn the ball over.

Betting Odds, Over/Under for Bears-Bucs

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Buccaneers as a 2.5-point favorite over the Bears, according to a listing available Wednesday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 41.5 points.