How to Watch Bengals vs. Cardinals Week 5 Game: TV, Betting Info

Preseason, this game would have seemed like a blowout candidate. The Bengals were conference champions just two seasons ago while whispers of tanking followed the Cardinals through training camp. But headed into the weekend, this is one of the week's closer match ups.

The Cardinals (1-3) sit firmly at the bottom of the NFC West, but they've played tough in three of their four games. Against the Giants and Commanders, the Cardinals carried leads into the fourth quarter. And against a Cowboys team that was then the toast of the NFC, Arizona put on a show.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have significantly underperformed. Their offense is last in yards per game and the second worst in scoring. The defense ranks in the bottom 10 in yards allowed per game. Their point differential is the third worst in the league. They, too, sit at the bottom of their division.

One reason for their lack of offense, quarterback Joe Burrow is yet to find a groove this season. Burrow's yards per attempt sits at 4.8 after four games. In three previous seasons, his worst average is 6.7. He's only thrown two touchdowns, putting him on pace to throw fewer than 10 after two consecutive seasons of more than 30.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 01: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts as he leaves the field following a loss against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images/Andy Lyons

A win won't guarantee a winning season for either team. But a loss will make it difficult to climb out of their respective divisional basements.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Cardinals

The Bengals and Cardinals are scheduled to kick off on FOX Sunday, October 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will be on the call.

It's a fairly limited broadcast area for this game, so out of market fans may need to turn to a streaming option. The game will also be available via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Bengals Injury Report

The most notable name on the Bengals report this week is wideout Tee Higgins. The recipient of Burrow's only two touchdown throws this season has been out of practice this week with a rib injury. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither similarly hasn't participated in either of the week's first two practices with a knee injury.

Cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt and Chidobe Awuzie were both limited in Thursday's session, but may be headed in different directions. Taylor-Britt was upgraded to a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday with a concussion. Awuzie wasn't listed on the report at all to start the week but was limited Thursday with a back issue.

Cardinals Injury Report

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) was limited in practice Wednesday and then sat out Thursday's session entirely.

He was the only Cardinal to have to sit out entirely in the week's second practice, but several others were limited participants: RB Keaontay Ingram (neck), LB Krys Barnes (finger), OT Dennis Daley (ankle), C Hjalte Froholdt (neck), DE CB Garrett Williams (knee), LB Josh Woods (ankle), OT Kelvin Beachum (hand), and G Will Hernandez (back).

Betting Odds for Bengals and Cardinals

The Bengals are favored on the road, but by just three points according to DraftKings on Friday morning. The over/under is set at 44. Bettors seem similarly split, with a slight edge in wagers going toward Cincinnati on DraftKings.